Elle Fanning, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cardi B prove bold, animal-inspired motifs are far from fading into the background.

When it comes to prints, few patterns evoke as much glamour and wild energy as leopard.

A staple in the wardrobes of some of fashion's most stylish It Girls, from Kate Moss and Alexa Chung to Angelina Jolie and Naomi Campbell, (whose Azzedine Alaïa bodysuit and beret ensemble is destined to appear on the mood boards of fashion lovers forevermore), the print has become a perennial favourite. Sure, it returns season after season, but new interpretations keep it fresh yet timeless.

This year, leopard print is back with a vengeance, making its mark on everything from the (aptly-named) catwalk, to red carpets, and street style.

Elle Fanning at a Golden Globes party (Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) via Getty Images)

Leopard print has always carried a certain mystique: wild and untamed, but also glossy and glamorous. Over the years, it’s gone through iterations and been co-opted by countless sub-cultures. From the grungy leopard fur of the 90s to the more recent Mob Wife trend, leopard, it seems, can change its spots.

But what about this year? All signs show that leopard is set to go all Old Hollywood, as Elle Fanning so beautifully proved at last week’s Golden Globes, where she opted for two leopard looks. Cardi B—who’s no stranger to a top-to-toe coordinating look—opted for a full leopard look when attending the party for Skims’ collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana late last year. Fittingly, the statement bodysuit was from the capsule collab.

Elle Fanning at the 82nd Golden Globes awards (Image credit: Dan Doperalski/GG2025 / Contributor via Getty Images)

Animal print also made a strong showing on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, with designers taking bold steps to reimagine the classic pattern. Some, like Roberto Cavalli, opted for larger, attention-commanding prints, while others leaned into softer, painterly renditions of the classic print.

While the pattern has evolved over time, the core appeal remains unchanged: leopard print is a symbol of confidence, power, and individuality.

