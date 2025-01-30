Elle Fanning, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cardi B prove bold, animal-inspired motifs are far from fading into the background.
Welcome to the jungle
When it comes to prints, few patterns evoke as much glamour and wild energy as leopard.
A staple in the wardrobes of some of fashion's most stylish It Girls, from Kate Moss and Alexa Chung to Angelina Jolie and Naomi Campbell, (whose Azzedine Alaïa bodysuit and beret ensemble is destined to appear on the mood boards of fashion lovers forevermore), the print has become a perennial favourite. Sure, it returns season after season, but new interpretations keep it fresh yet timeless.
This year, leopard print is back with a vengeance, making its mark on everything from the (aptly-named) catwalk, to red carpets, and street style.
Leopard print has always carried a certain mystique: wild and untamed, but also glossy and glamorous. Over the years, it’s gone through iterations and been co-opted by countless sub-cultures. From the grungy leopard fur of the 90s to the more recent Mob Wife trend, leopard, it seems, can change its spots.
But what about this year? All signs show that leopard is set to go all Old Hollywood, as Elle Fanning so beautifully proved at last week’s Golden Globes, where she opted for two leopard looks. Cardi B—who’s no stranger to a top-to-toe coordinating look—opted for a full leopard look when attending the party for Skims’ collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana late last year. Fittingly, the statement bodysuit was from the capsule collab.
Animal print also made a strong showing on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, with designers taking bold steps to reimagine the classic pattern. Some, like Roberto Cavalli, opted for larger, attention-commanding prints, while others leaned into softer, painterly renditions of the classic print.
While the pattern has evolved over time, the core appeal remains unchanged: leopard print is a symbol of confidence, power, and individuality.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Our Leopard-Print Picks
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
As a Health Writer, I approach nutrition trends with caution - but was surprised by how I felt after drinking cucumber water every day for two weeks
A daily refreshing hydration hit? It's a yes from me.
By Anna Bartter
-
Nourishing, nutrient-dense work lunches needn't be bland – 6 meal prep hacks nutritionists swear by
Level up your lunch game.
By Abbi Henderson
-
Nobody rocks a leather trench coat like Rihanna - but, trust me, I’m going to try
Where she leads, I follow
By Jazzria Harris
-
Dua Lipa shows why snake print will never go out of style
Shop her serpent style ahead of Chinese New Year
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
All the best 2024 Emmys red-carpet fashion
The best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Emmys
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024: Scroll the must-see looks from the star-packed night
Sustainable fashion FTW.
By Sofia Piza
-
The 10 best looks from the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
See who wore what at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024
By Lauren Hughes
-
I can't stop thinking about Florence Pugh's sky-high metallic platforms at the Golden Globes
A vision in Valentino
By Lauren Hughes
-
Feast your eyes on the most beautiful Golden Globe dresses of all time
See the best Golden Globes dresses of all time, from Kate Moss to Sienna Miller...
By Marie Claire