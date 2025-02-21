London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025: The Highlights

London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 is officially underway. The Marie Claire fashion team is on the ground, bringing you all the stand-out moments from the catwalks, as well as a preview of next season's trends. Take a look at some of our highlights below, and stay tuned for more to come.

(Image credit: Mithridate)

On Friday morning, Daniel Fletcher made his debut as creative director for Chinese-owned brand Mithridate. Described as "British heritage meets Chinese craftsmanship", Fletcher's signature preppy style was instantly recognisable throughout the collection. Saccharine sweet shades were balanced with muted yet sharp tailoring, complete with layers of knitwear and shirting. Sequins and beads added playful flashes, and caramel suede featured across jackets, trousers and skirts.

Maximilian Raynor

(Image credit: Maximilian Raynor)

Presenting off-schedule on Thursday evening was Maximilian Raynor. It was the recent CSM graduate's debut solo show, but he already has a roster of celebrity clients including Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan and Amelia Dimoldenberg. Entitled 'Welcome To The Un-united Kingdom' guests entered a warehouse filled with smoke, branches and hay bales (which also served as seats). After a spoken word performance from three hooded characters, the clothes came out. From 70s fitted shirts with dramatic dagger collars paired with flared trousers to weaved, sculptural coats and dresses, there was a lot to be excited about. After a dance interlude, the final gowns appeared — long and trailing trains were balanced with jutting shoulders and snug hoods, in red, black and white. A screen was then pulled back to reveal a live band, with guests jumping up from their seats for a riotous finale. With a show such as this one, Raynor cemented his status as a designer to know.

Harris Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh opened Harris Reed's show at the Tate Britain, the first on-schedule show of London Fashion Week. The actress delivered a Shakespeare-inspired monologue to kick off the proceedings, wearing an an exaggerated corset and sheer hood. The collection was classic Harris, sticking to a black and gold colour palette, with plenty of sculptural and dramatic shapes.

E.L.V. Denim

(Image credit: E.L.V. Denim)

E.L.V. Denim, the brain child of Anna Foster, made its debut at London Fashion Week this season. With a presentation on Thursday night, the brand took its fully upcycled designs to the runway. Entitled 'The Journey', it traced its evolution from the first pair of jeans in 2018 to a full ready-to-wear collection, including shirting, tailoring, leather and evening wear. Anna Foster said in a release: "From the very beginning, we believed—and still believe—that we make the best jeans in the world. Our commitment to upcycling, local manufacturing, and true sustainability sets us apart. Some might call that a bold statement, but we have the processes to prove it."