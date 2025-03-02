Charli XCX partied under bejewelled bananas at last night’s BRIT Awards after-party
Inside Warner Music x Hennessy’s takeover of Claridge’s
The invite promised the party would be “bananas” and it certainly was.
Last night, guests including Charli XCX, Laura Whitmore, Munroe Bergdorf, Jess Glynne, Alex Scott and the White Lotus’ Jason Isaacs partied under giant, jewel-crusted bananas at the best Brits after party in town. Hosted by Warner Music and Hennessy, the BRIT Awards afterparty was held at Claridge's with the theme ‘nocturnal glamour’.
Following the dress code to perfection, Charli XCX certified her party girl credentials by skipping an outfit change in favour of heading straight to the afters. A vision of gothic after-hours glamour, Charli XCX’s sheer gown by Dilara Findikoglu was the latest example of the naked dress by way of the lingerie trend that has been taking over the red carpet this awards season.
Inspired by Freddie Mercury’s I’m Going Slightly Mad video, the space was transformed into an extravagant tropical phantasmagoria with banana-shaped chandeliers and giant inflatable monkeys.
The theme extended to the drinks (all Hennessy, of course) with bespoke ice cubes shaped like monkeys clutching Brit Awards.
The Streets’ Mike Skinner did a set, Rocco Ritchie (son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie) did a set and MC Ping Pong, Toy Tonics, and Aziya kept guests dancing into the wee hours.
Other guests included Awards host Jack Whitehall, Lennon Gallagher, Maya Jama, Christian Louboutin, and Cruz Beckham with girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
Inside the party
