Charli XCX partied under bejewelled bananas at last night’s BRIT Awards after-party

Inside Warner Music x Hennessy’s takeover of Claridge’s

Charli XCX at the Warner Music &amp; Hennessy Brit Awards After Party
(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published
in News

The invite promised the party would be “bananas” and it certainly was.

Last night, guests including Charli XCX, Laura Whitmore, Munroe Bergdorf, Jess Glynne, Alex Scott and the White Lotus’ Jason Isaacs partied under giant, jewel-crusted bananas at the best Brits after party in town. Hosted by Warner Music and Hennessy, the BRIT Awards afterparty was held at Claridge's with the theme ‘nocturnal glamour’.

Charli XCX at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Charli XCX at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Following the dress code to perfection, Charli XCX certified her party girl credentials by skipping an outfit change in favour of heading straight to the afters. A vision of gothic after-hours glamour, Charli XCX’s sheer gown by Dilara Findikoglu was the latest example of the naked dress by way of the lingerie trend that has been taking over the red carpet this awards season.

Laura Whitmore and Munroe Bergdorf at the Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Laura Whitmore and Munroe Bergdorf at the Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Inspired by Freddie Mercury’s I’m Going Slightly Mad video, the space was transformed into an extravagant tropical phantasmagoria with banana-shaped chandeliers and giant inflatable monkeys.

The theme extended to the drinks (all Hennessy, of course) with bespoke ice cubes shaped like monkeys clutching Brit Awards.

Munya Chawawa and Nikkita Chadha at the Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Munya Chawawa and Nikkita Chadha at the Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

The Streets’ Mike Skinner did a set, Rocco Ritchie (son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie) did a set and MC Ping Pong, Toy Tonics, and Aziya kept guests dancing into the wee hours.

Other guests included Awards host Jack Whitehall, Lennon Gallagher, Maya Jama, Christian Louboutin, and Cruz Beckham with girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Inside the party

Munroe Bergdorf at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Munroe Bergdorf at the Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Louise Redknapp at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Big Tobz at the Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Big Tobz at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Douglas Booth at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Douglas Booth at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Christian Louboutin and Emma Weymouth at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Christian Louboutin and Emma Weymouth at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Nikkita Chadha Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Nikkita Chadha Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Vicky McClure at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Vicky McClure at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: at the Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Slawn at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Slawn at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Charli Howard at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Charli Howard at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Rocco Ritchie at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Rocco Ritchie at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Rachel Chinouriri at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Rachel Chinouriri at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

Lennon Gallagher and Isobel Richmond at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Lennon Gallagher and Isobel Richmond at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Lennon Gallagher and Isobel Richmond)

Jason Isaacs and David Harewood at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

Jason Isaacs and David Harewood at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)

India Ria Amarteifio at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

India Ria Amarteifio at the Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party

(Image credit: Getty Images for Warner Music & Hennessy Brit Awards After Party)
TOPICS
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸