At MC HQ, a sartorial appearance by Kate Middleton never goes unnoticed. Thankfully, with the Princess of Wales well and truly back on royal duty, we never have to wait long for her next fashion moment.

While touring the Isles of Mull and Iona in the breathtaking Inner Hebrides alongside husband, Prince William, she stepped out in an understated yet impeccably styled look, proving that an expertly curated wardrobe of timeless essentials is the key to effortless elegance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales stuck to a tried and tested style formula for the outing: a tweed blazer and shirt combo. A great blazer is a staple in her wardrobe, and this tweed style from Holland Cooper gave her look a relaxed equestrian feel.

She paired the sleek jacket with one of summer's most versatile essentials: a blue linen shirt. What makes this style extra special is that it's not only from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands, but her light linen shirt is from the high street too. We quickly identified it as Boden’s linen safari style, an elevated take on the classic style featuring pocket detailing and a textured chambray finish.

To complete the look, the Princess opted for a relaxed finish. Her chocolate brown trousers are a now sold-out style from Massimo Dutti (although they have great alternatives), while matching dark brown boots from See By Chloe (also sadly sold out) gave her outfit the polish that elevated it from the ordinary to the sublime.

With the 'Kate Middleton effect' in full swing, we anticipate the blazer or shirt not being in stock for long. With that in mind, if you do want to channel Princess’ heatwave-approved look, now is the time to invest in these refined essentials before they're gone.

Recreate Kate Middleton's look

If you aren't able to get your hands on Kate's exact style, don't worry—there's only one key piece you truly need if you want to recreate her warm-weather-approved look. What this outfit proves is that a great blue linen shirt will work hard in your wardrobe through spring and summer, giving your outfits a smart, sophisticated feel while also ensuring you remain comfortably cool during the height of summer. With that in mind, I’ve created an edit of the best blue linen shirts so you can channel the Princess in your own wardrobe.

Plus, if you’re looking for alternative ways to style it, Kate’s not the only one who’s a fan of a crisp blue button-down. Earlier this month, Gigi Hadid took to the stage at Jimmy Fallon in her own blue shirt, offering fresh inspiration for restyling this perennial classic. So, however you're wearing it, count this as your sign to add a chic blue shirt to your wardrobe ASAP.

The best blue linen shirts

