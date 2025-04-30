Inside Kate Middleton's masterclass in modern royal dressing—with a High-Street twist
You can still shop her princess-approved style
At MC HQ, a sartorial appearance by Kate Middleton never goes unnoticed. Thankfully, with the Princess of Wales well and truly back on royal duty, we never have to wait long for her next fashion moment.
While touring the Isles of Mull and Iona in the breathtaking Inner Hebrides alongside husband, Prince William, she stepped out in an understated yet impeccably styled look, proving that an expertly curated wardrobe of timeless essentials is the key to effortless elegance.
The Princess of Wales stuck to a tried and tested style formula for the outing: a tweed blazer and shirt combo. A great blazer is a staple in her wardrobe, and this tweed style from Holland Cooper gave her look a relaxed equestrian feel.
She paired the sleek jacket with one of summer's most versatile essentials: a blue linen shirt. What makes this style extra special is that it's not only from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands, but her light linen shirt is from the high street too. We quickly identified it as Boden’s linen safari style, an elevated take on the classic style featuring pocket detailing and a textured chambray finish.
To complete the look, the Princess opted for a relaxed finish. Her chocolate brown trousers are a now sold-out style from Massimo Dutti (although they have great alternatives), while matching dark brown boots from See By Chloe (also sadly sold out) gave her outfit the polish that elevated it from the ordinary to the sublime.
With the 'Kate Middleton effect' in full swing, we anticipate the blazer or shirt not being in stock for long. With that in mind, if you do want to channel Princess’ heatwave-approved look, now is the time to invest in these refined essentials before they're gone.
Recreate Kate Middleton's look
If you aren't able to get your hands on Kate's exact style, don't worry—there's only one key piece you truly need if you want to recreate her warm-weather-approved look. What this outfit proves is that a great blue linen shirt will work hard in your wardrobe through spring and summer, giving your outfits a smart, sophisticated feel while also ensuring you remain comfortably cool during the height of summer. With that in mind, I’ve created an edit of the best blue linen shirts so you can channel the Princess in your own wardrobe.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Plus, if you’re looking for alternative ways to style it, Kate’s not the only one who’s a fan of a crisp blue button-down. Earlier this month, Gigi Hadid took to the stage at Jimmy Fallon in her own blue shirt, offering fresh inspiration for restyling this perennial classic. So, however you're wearing it, count this as your sign to add a chic blue shirt to your wardrobe ASAP.
The best blue linen shirts
With Nothing Underneath know great shirts and this lapis blue style proves it.
For a more relaxed feel, try an oversized style like this one from Zara.
This style from Max Mara is made from 100% linen making it comfortable and breathable.
If blue isn't your style, GAP's linen shirt also comes in red, black and pinstripe.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Chanel Cruise 2025/2026: A riviera reverie unfolds off the shores of Lake Como
Everything you need to know about the fashion houses Italian-inspired collection
-
Taylor Swift's savage dig at Kanye West just surfaced thanks to Ed Sheeran
Wheezing
-
This is Kate's 'non-negotiable' in marriage to William
Here's how they keep their relationship strong
-
The 10 best dresses celebrities from Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Gala
Celebrating the brand's marine-inspired collection
-
Not quite ready to embrace spring dresses? You need a transitional waistcoat suit
A spring-ready take on tailoring
-
20 iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks that we can't stop thinking about
From Dior to Versace, her red carpet and street style moments set the standard for modern Hollywood glamour
-
These 5 failsafe outfit formulas will help you style wide-leg jeans for spring
Inspired by the chicest street style looks
-
Miley Cyrus just elevated the classic 'jeans and a nice top' outfit formula
Perfect for spring
-
5 chic and easy spring outfits I'll be wearing on repeat
Getting ready will be a breeze
-
Butter Yellow dresses are trending, but Kate Moss has been wearing the shade since the 90s
In our increasingly chaotic world, butter yellow offers a sense of calm and warmth.
-
Fashion insiders can't get enough of this almost-sold-out viral spring jacket
Even better, it's only £65