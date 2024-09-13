New York Fashion Week has officially kicked off ‘fashion month’ , beginning the circuit of the ‘big four’ Spring/Summer 25 showcases, and London , Milan and Paris will shortly follow suit. Yet, although the same cohort of fashion editors, buyers, photographers and content creators usually swan (or, more accurately, run sweatily) between the shows in each city, their outfits can significantly shift, meaning no street-style snaps of each event are ever quite the same. And, clearly, New York means business.

While cosy comfort often takes top priority in London, Paris sees guests look a little more poised and often loving a logo, and Milan offers an elevated yet expressive approach as people lean into Prada and go more daring with Diesel; New York lends a more formal feel. And there’s only one standout shoe of choice to create it: the slingback kitten heel.

Stepping away from the trusty trainer that takes over almost every London Fashion Week front row, these chic shoes are instantly more elevated than your everyday errand-running essential. So, in a city where trouser suits, pencil skirts and structured silhouettes are in no short supply, it was perhaps unsurprising that we found them proliferating the front row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What did take us by surprise, however, was the huge number of different ways these fashion experts styled their sling backs. So far this season, we’ve seen kitten heels paired with a wide range of looks, from more laidback jeans and a leather bomber sat front row of the Palomo Spain show to a tailored trouser suit at Khaite and even a particularly statement-making skirt or two at Christian Cowan, proving they’re an incredibly versatile find. So long as you select the right style, that is.

So, as always, we look to the runway for inspiration. For the current Autumn/Winter 24 collections, Miu Miu went back to basics with a minimalist black pump , quite the contrast from the luxury label’s bestselling buckled slingbacks ; Prada stuck with its statement-making sculptural kitten heels , and Jil Sander kept most of the foot covered with a pointed-toe style that certainly adds extra dimension to any outfit. Plus, of course, we can’t forget the fashion fan favourite Manolo Blahnik, who has made the low-heeled style a core part of every collection.

Whichever style you select, however, is sure to offer two key outfit-building components: comfort and effortless elevation. So, if you’re wanting to look a little more put-together, it’s certainly time to take note from the front row and work a chic pair of kitten heels into your regular shoe rotation. To set you on the right track, we’ve listed our current favourite kitten heel sling backs below.

SHOP KITTEN HEELS

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps - Burgundy - Arket Gb £189 at Arket The shade of the season is certainly burgundy, and these Arket shoes prove exactly why. While they’re as easy to style as basic black, they offer a slightly softer style that’s still classic.

Prada Modellerie Slingback Pumps £1050 at Prada Prada’s sculptural kitten heels have been long revered by fashion fans, and this pair is exceptionally chic.

Massimo Dutti Slingback Shoes With Instep Straps Visit Site With a patented airfit insole, these Massimo Dutti kitten heels keep comfort in mind. Plus, they feature extra straps and buckles, which adds extra detail to the design.

Zara Animal Print Slingback Shoes £39.99 at Zara Monochrome zebra print gives this classic shoe shape a modern feel.

& Other Stories Pointed Slingback Pumps £87 at & Other Stories Sharp and sleek, these kitten heels will work with any look. For office environments, turn up the hem of a sleek suit trouser to show off the front of the shoe, or style with jeans on more casual occasions.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 50 Slingback Pumps £675 at Net-A-Porter Famous for being beloved by many a famous face (Anna Wintour, Kate Middleton and Hailey Bieber, included), Manolo Blahnik shoes are some of the most comfortable styles around. This vibrant leopard print pair will also make a style statement.

Charles & Keith Metallic Buckle-Strap Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps £69 at Charles and Keith Silver shoes are proving incredibly popular this season, and it’s easy to see why with this Charles & Keith pair that will work with any look.

H&M Slingback Court Shoes £27.99 at H&M Leopard print has seen a huge resurgence this season and these H&M Slingbacks will see you step into the trend without too much commitment.

Jil Sander Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps £950 at Net-A-Porter Forever a creator of iconic shoes (the ankle-embellished ballet flats, in particular), these Jil Sander kitten heels are perfect for anyone looking to invest in a luxury label. Plus, they cover a large part of the foot, making them a little bit more practical.