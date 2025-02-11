It’s an undeniable fact that the new year provides us with endless styling possibilities. If this season you’re looking for one trend to take away from what has been an exciting month of speculating the biggest denim trends, there’s one look fashion influencers and editors have been turning to time and again. Taking inspiration from the 80s and 90s but with a new season feel, double denim looks have been the transeasonal outfit of choice, not only proving the endless styling opportunities to be had, but also cementing it as the go-to look to be seen in.

If you’re wondering how to wear double denim now and beyond, it’s best to look to the experts for inspiration. During the Spring/Summer 2025 runway shows, we noticed a couple of brands showcase their own double denim offerings. From Marques'Almeida's ruffled denim corset to Tolu Coker's mixed wash look to Ahluwalia's textured denim jacket and mini skirt combo, this is a Canadian tuxedo in the best way possible.

Marques'Almeida, Tolu Coker, Ahluwalia (Image credit: Marques'Almeida; Tolu Coker; Ahluwalia)

Over on the street style front, we are looking at various iterations of denim worn with a pair of oversized slouchy jeans for an ultra-effortless look. The juxtaposition of the dressy out-out top and loose-fit denim creates a contrast in her look that we can’t get enough of. If you want to try it for yourself but need some extra autumnal coverage, we’d suggest layering a denim trench coat over the top for an added dose of denim that’ll keep the cold at bay too.

And, of course, how could we forget Rihanna's most recent double denim look paired with a leather coat and snake-printed heeled boots for an extra touch on textures, leaving us ready to incorporate the look during the winter time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you’re ready to jump on the double denim trend, keep scrolling for the best pieces to buy right now.

Shop double denim