If you're looking at investing in one denim trend this year, make it this one
When in doubt, just add denim
It’s an undeniable fact that the new year provides us with endless styling possibilities. If this season you’re looking for one trend to take away from what has been an exciting month of speculating the biggest denim trends, there’s one look fashion influencers and editors have been turning to time and again. Taking inspiration from the 80s and 90s but with a new season feel, double denim looks have been the transeasonal outfit of choice, not only proving the endless styling opportunities to be had, but also cementing it as the go-to look to be seen in.
If you’re wondering how to wear double denim now and beyond, it’s best to look to the experts for inspiration. During the Spring/Summer 2025 runway shows, we noticed a couple of brands showcase their own double denim offerings. From Marques'Almeida's ruffled denim corset to Tolu Coker's mixed wash look to Ahluwalia's textured denim jacket and mini skirt combo, this is a Canadian tuxedo in the best way possible.
Over on the street style front, we are looking at various iterations of denim worn with a pair of oversized slouchy jeans for an ultra-effortless look. The juxtaposition of the dressy out-out top and loose-fit denim creates a contrast in her look that we can’t get enough of. If you want to try it for yourself but need some extra autumnal coverage, we’d suggest layering a denim trench coat over the top for an added dose of denim that’ll keep the cold at bay too.
And, of course, how could we forget Rihanna's most recent double denim look paired with a leather coat and snake-printed heeled boots for an extra touch on textures, leaving us ready to incorporate the look during the winter time.
So, if you’re ready to jump on the double denim trend, keep scrolling for the best pieces to buy right now.
Shop double denim
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
- Sofia PizaFashion Writer
-
Looking for some Spring/Summer 2025 outfit inspo? Shop our top 12 outfit formulas straight from Fashion Month
The solution to all of your styling woes
By Sofia Piza
-
Frostbitten blush is proving to be the prettiest winter make-up look that'll—here's how to wear it
It's giving *cold* ballerina
By Nessa Humayun
-
I tried a technique called moisture sandwiching and my skin has been the best it's been in a while
Happy and hydrated
By Lollie King