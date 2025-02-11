If you're looking at investing in one denim trend this year, make it this one

When in doubt, just add denim

Double Denim influencers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jazzria Harris
By
published
Contributions from
Features

It’s an undeniable fact that the new year provides us with endless styling possibilities. If this season you’re looking for one trend to take away from what has been an exciting month of speculating the biggest denim trends, there’s one look fashion influencers and editors have been turning to time and again. Taking inspiration from the 80s and 90s but with a new season feel, double denim looks have been the transeasonal outfit of choice, not only proving the endless styling opportunities to be had, but also cementing it as the go-to look to be seen in.

If you’re wondering how to wear double denim now and beyond, it’s best to look to the experts for inspiration. During the Spring/Summer 2025 runway shows, we noticed a couple of brands showcase their own double denim offerings. From Marques'Almeida's ruffled denim corset to Tolu Coker's mixed wash look to Ahluwalia's textured denim jacket and mini skirt combo, this is a Canadian tuxedo in the best way possible.

LFW SS25 Trends: Double denim

Marques'Almeida, Tolu Coker, Ahluwalia

(Image credit: Marques'Almeida; Tolu Coker; Ahluwalia)

Over on the street style front, we are looking at various iterations of denim worn with a pair of oversized slouchy jeans for an ultra-effortless look. The juxtaposition of the dressy out-out top and loose-fit denim creates a contrast in her look that we can’t get enough of. If you want to try it for yourself but need some extra autumnal coverage, we’d suggest layering a denim trench coat over the top for an added dose of denim that’ll keep the cold at bay too.

influencer wearing double denim

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

And, of course, how could we forget Rihanna's most recent double denim look paired with a leather coat and snake-printed heeled boots for an extra touch on textures, leaving us ready to incorporate the look during the winter time.

Rihanna wearing double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you’re ready to jump on the double denim trend, keep scrolling for the best pieces to buy right now.

Shop double denim

Milly Utility Denim Jacket
Aligne Milly Utility Denim Jacket

Phoebe Wide Leg Cargo Jean
Aligne Phoebe Wide Leg Cargo Jean

Priah Cropped Denim Jacket
Citizens of Humanity Priah Cropped Denim Jacket

Winslow Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Winslow Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Jodie Denim Jacket | Embellished - Xs / Embellished
DL1961 Jodie Denim Jacket

Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise 32
DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise

90's Jean Jacket in Control
Wrangler Regular Heritage Jacket

Agolde Kelly high-rise straight-leg jeans
Wrangler Sunset Jeans

Denim Jacket
H&M Denim Jacket

Straight Regular Jeans
H&M Straight Regular Jeans

Rinse-Wash Denim Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Rinse-Wash Denim Jacket

Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans

Sceriffo
Luisa Spagnoli Denim Sceriffo Jacket

Folletto
Luisa Spagnoli Folletto Denim Skirt

The Gigi Denim Jacket, Rinse
Paige Raina Denim Trench

The Gigi Denim Jeans, Rinse
Paige Leenah Wide Leg Jean

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

