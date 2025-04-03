Denim co-ords are my spring style saviour—these are the best ones to shop
One-and-done dressing at its best
Is it just me, or does it feel particularly tricky to get dressed at the moment? Don't get me wrong, this glorious sunny weather we're currently experiencing has certainly made me excited to swap out my jumpers and coats for my spring favourites—but the eternally unpredictable British meteorological situation makes putting together an outfit quite the challenge.
No matter what the apps say, it's almost guaranteed that if you opt for a summery dress and sandals, it will pour down with rain. Equally, going the 'sensible' route with a trench, jeans and knitted cardi will inevitably result in an uncharacteristic blaze of heat, that means you'll be stuck dragging your extra layers around all day. After many years of trial and (mostly) error, I've come to the conclusion that transitional season dressing is far from a walk in the park.
However, I've recently come across the ultimate sartorial solution that works whatever the weather: a denim co-ord.
Of course, double denim has been around forever, and long been a favourite of the street style set and celebrities alike. In the past few months alone, everyone from Kelly Rutherford and Julianne Moore to India Amarteifio and Sienna Miller has stepped out in a so-called 'Canadian tuxedo', cementing its status as the ultimate cool-girl styling combo.
But a denim co-ord doesn't just look incredibly stylish, it's practical, too. Not only can it be layered up or down according to the weather—think a roll-neck or shirt when it's chilly, and a tee or even nothing underneath when it's warmer—but it also saves valuable dressing time in the morning. No fussing around with separates to try and find the perfect match: simply throw the co-ord on, and you're good to go.
Just as statement coats dominated the autumn/winter season, a denim co-ord is spring's answer to 'one-and-done' dressing that's as easy as it is impactful.
All you need to consider is how to accessorise—and given the innate versatility of denim, practically anything goes. I love styling my Sézane set with sparkly mesh ballet pumps from Dear Frances for work, and bringing a pair of statement heels and earrings along with me to change into by night. It goes equally well with trainers for a more casual look: I opt for silver adidas SL72s or red Puma Speedcats to add a pop of fun.
A denim set will pair perfectly with this season's many trending suede accessories, too.
Adding a denim co-ord set to my spring wardrobe has been such a game-changer that I have to physically stop myself from reaching for it every morning—so now, I'm on the hunt for my next investment.
Luckily, denim co-ords are everywhere right now, and in various tempting iterations. Zara has gone big on the style this season, dropping denim bustier tops and waistcoats with matching jeans in trending barrel-leg cuts. Meanwhile, Ganni has some great shorts sets that are perfect for the warmer weather, and Veronica Beard has done the same with denim mini-skirts.
My advice? Choose a set that you know you'd wear separately, too—that way, you have the perfect excuse to splash out a little more (or treat yourself to multiple...). Trust me, as far as cost-per-wear goes, it's worth every penny.
The best denim co-ords to shop now
Zara's ultra-loose darted jeans and denim bandeau top are the perfect pairing for warmer days.
This deep blue denim shade is universally flattering, particularly when worn head-to-toe courtesy of the matching Alfie jacket and Bowen mini-skirt.
Opt for a vintage-inspired style with Reformation's cropped jacket and matching high-rise bootcut jeans.
We'd pair this oversize white denim set with a brown suede hobo bag and trainers. Shop the exact jeans to match the jacket here.
Aussie eveningwear designer Rebecca Vallance has just launched her debut denim capsule, and it's full of fabulous mix-and-match sets. We love the silhouette created by this darted Aviator jacket and bootcut Gisele jeans.
Upgrade your usual shirt-and-trousers combination with this Zara double denim set. You'll find the matching jeans here.
Ok, so it's not strictly a co-ord set, but Haikure's denim jumpsuit certainly looks the part.
Zara's peplum bustier and baggy jeans co-ord ticks off multiple new-season trends in one. Add pointy heels for the ultimate night-out look.
For those easy, breezy, casual days, top Citizens of Humanity's washed black cargo jeans with the Origami loose shirt in a matching shade.
Pale pink is one of the coolest shades of the season, so this two-piece set feels perfectly of the moment. Shop the matching jeans here.
From afar, this Ganni design looks a little like tweed, so seeing that it's denim close-up only makes it all the cooler. Shorts ensure you keep cool in the height of summer, too.
Reformation's Val 90s jeans are nothing short of a modern-day wardrobe essential, so why not treat yourself to the matching denim waistcoat, too?
This Aligne set would make a great everyday spring look, for when you don't have the energy to style an outfit. There are a few trouser shapes that match the Cheer denim top, but we particularly love it with the brand's cult Markus barrel-legs.
Why not go the extra mile and attempt triple denim, by styling Ganni's denim corsage shirt with the matching pleated jeans and contrasting buckle pumps, too?
We'd style Mango's dark denim jeans and co-ordinating fitted top with suede sandals and statement sunglasses.
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
