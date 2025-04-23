Miley Cyrus just elevated the classic 'jeans and a nice top' outfit formula

While the (occasional) hint of sunshine may bring plenty of excitement at this time of year, the transitional season also presents quite the sartorial challenge. With all the random bursts of rain, unpredictable temperatures, and constant dilemma of whether or not to wear a jacket, we wouldn't fault you for turning to classic outfit formulas to make spring dressing that little bit easier in the morning.

But while outfit formulas are great at making getting dressed more of a seamless task, they can easily become mundane—so any way to easily spruce them up is welcome. From adding an unexpected colourful accessory to opting for full monochrome, there are plenty of TikTok-approved hacks out there to add interest to your everyday look—but the latest to receive a cool-girl makeover is the timeless 'jeans and a nice top'.

Making a case for it was none other than Miley Cyrus, who was spotted on the streets of New York this week wearing the ultimate off-duty 'jeans and a nice top' look, that we can't wait to copy.

Miley Cyrus spring outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By styling a chic pair of dark-wash baggy jeans with oversize tortoiseshell aviator sunglasses, a fuzzy Khaite tank top, and platform sandals, Cyrus added interest to the failsafe formula through texture and a monochromatic palette.

The ensemble was a significant departure from her latest slew of high-fashion looks. Working on her latest album, Something Beautiful, with its strong cinematic focus, the singer has been spotted pulling archival pieces from the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier, Bob Mackie, and Thierry Mugler for the album's social previews.

However, on this occasion, Cyrus opted for a cool-girl casual look, and we're taking notes. To recreate her outfit, reach for a pair of baggy jeans, a textured top, and your favourite summer sandals. And for a sensible British weather addition, we'd recommend layering a leather bomber jacket on top just in case.

