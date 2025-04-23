Miley Cyrus just elevated the classic 'jeans and a nice top' outfit formula
Perfect for spring
While the (occasional) hint of sunshine may bring plenty of excitement at this time of year, the transitional season also presents quite the sartorial challenge. With all the random bursts of rain, unpredictable temperatures, and constant dilemma of whether or not to wear a jacket, we wouldn't fault you for turning to classic outfit formulas to make spring dressing that little bit easier in the morning.
But while outfit formulas are great at making getting dressed more of a seamless task, they can easily become mundane—so any way to easily spruce them up is welcome. From adding an unexpected colourful accessory to opting for full monochrome, there are plenty of TikTok-approved hacks out there to add interest to your everyday look—but the latest to receive a cool-girl makeover is the timeless 'jeans and a nice top'.
Making a case for it was none other than Miley Cyrus, who was spotted on the streets of New York this week wearing the ultimate off-duty 'jeans and a nice top' look, that we can't wait to copy.
By styling a chic pair of dark-wash baggy jeans with oversize tortoiseshell aviator sunglasses, a fuzzy Khaite tank top, and platform sandals, Cyrus added interest to the failsafe formula through texture and a monochromatic palette.
The ensemble was a significant departure from her latest slew of high-fashion looks. Working on her latest album, Something Beautiful, with its strong cinematic focus, the singer has been spotted pulling archival pieces from the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier, Bob Mackie, and Thierry Mugler for the album's social previews.
However, on this occasion, Cyrus opted for a cool-girl casual look, and we're taking notes. To recreate her outfit, reach for a pair of baggy jeans, a textured top, and your favourite summer sandals. And for a sensible British weather addition, we'd recommend layering a leather bomber jacket on top just in case.
Shop the look
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
-
I was told I was too girly to be gay — When will society stop judging women on how we look?
Why femme invisibility is a feminist issue
By Roxy Bourdillon
-
I have no time to be faffing with brushes, but a make-up sponge is an essential in my routine—here are the 6 best
Essential for smooth, seamless skin
By Mica Ricketts
-
I just tried Margot Robbie's favourite toning tool—after just 4 weeks I've noticed more lift and definition
Professional standard results at home
By Jazzria Harris
-
5 chic and easy spring outfits I'll be wearing on repeat
Getting ready will be a breeze
By Jazzria Harris
-
Butter Yellow dresses are trending, but Kate Moss has been wearing the shade since the 90s
In our increasingly chaotic world, butter yellow offers a sense of calm and warmth.
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Fashion insiders can't get enough of this almost-sold-out viral spring jacket
Even better, it's only £65
By Clementina Jackson
-
This high street hotspot has the chicest spring outfits for every occasion
Step into spring
By Lauren Cunningham
-
Rihanna just confirmed it—the tie is this season's most important accessory
It’s giving CEO style
By Jazzria Harris
-
Three years on, I'm still obsessed with Kendall Jenner's spring-ready denim dress
And I've found some amazing dupes
By Sofia Piza