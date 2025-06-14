These Are, By Far, the 5 Best Styling Formulas to Freshen up Your Denim Shorts

Guaranteed compliment magnets

Women wearing denim shorts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jeans are hands down my favourite piece of clothing, which is why in the summer I naturally switch to their warm-weather counterpart. Denim shorts are my go to daily summer uniform and are also conveniently one of the season's biggest denim trends. When it comes to transeasonal outfits or heatwave dressing denim shorts are perfect for the unpredictable British weather.

Versatile enough to style with a trench coat and ballet flats, on a rainy day, or with a slogan T-shirts and kitten heels in the sun - if you're feeling in a style rut, denim shorts are an easy and affordable way to inject some cool girl energy into your looks.

From longer styles known as 'jorts' to shorter frayed-hem a-line styles that flatter the leg, we've scoured the internet to find the five best denim shorts outfits, to inspired your next outfit.

Shorts + printed cardigan

Influencer wearing denim shorts and a cardigan

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

A French girl classic, this outfit formula is chic, easy, and comfortable for everyday wear. Simply experiment with different complementary colourways, such as cherry red with light wash denim, for an added touch.

Cleo Red Knit Cardigan
KITRI
Cleo Red Knit Cardigan

High-Rise Baggy Shorts
Levi's
High-Rise Baggy Shorts

Omonia Sabot
Ancient Greek Sandals
Omonia Sabot

Virginia Cylinder Bag in Green, Size Os
Tory Burch
Virginia Cylinder Bag

Monochrome colours

Influencer wearing shorts and a linen shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ask any fashion girl, and they're sure to admit to using a monochromatic palette to instantly elevate any look. This approach adds a sophisticated touch, providing cohesion through a singular colour palette. Enhance it further by mixing different textures, such as denim and linen.

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

High-Rise Denim Shorts
Róhe
High-Rise Denim Shorts

Heeled Leather Sandals
Prada
Heeled Leather Sandals

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag

Graphic T-shirt + blazer

Woman wearing a graphic t shirt and denim shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For maximalists, opt for a graphic T-shirt and blazer combination that harmonises different colours for a stylish everyday look. A pro tip is to incorporate your favourite colourful jewellery pieces to add pops of colour.

Logo-Print Tank Top | One Size
Christian Dior
Logo-Print Tank Top

Blue Denim Shorts
GANNI
Blue Denim Shorts

Single-Breasted Blazer – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Single-Breasted Blazer – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb

Isabel Gold Crystal Chubby Star Ring Size L
Bijoux De Mimi
Isabel Gold Crystal Chubby Star Ring

Long jorts + one-shoulder top

how to style shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another take on a monochromatic look, often, all-black outfits are reserved for the colder months. However, this dressing approach is easily adaptable to warmer weather with an indigo pair of denim shorts and a breezy asymmetric top, accentuate it with silver jewellery and kitten heels.

Spluga
Max Mara
Spluga

Kori High-Rise Denim Shorts
7 For All Mankind
Kori High-Rise Denim Shorts

Polly Sayer Vintage Link Chain Necklace Silver Plate
Daisy London
Polly Sayer Vintage Link Chain Necklace Silver Plate

Lena Crackled Metallic Leather Slingback Pump
Michael Kors
Lena Crackled Metallic Leather Slingback Pump

Layered under a dress

woman wearing a blazer and shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As someone who favours mini dresses, I have personally found that pairing them with denim shorts is a great way to make them more wearable, particularly on windy days. Borrowing this approach from chic Scandi girls, opt for a billowing mini dress to achieve this look.

Damson Madder Cassidy Smock Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Damson Madder Cassidy Smock Mini Dress

Sonnie Denim Short
Phase Eight
Sonnie Denim Short

Gertrude Metallic Round-Toe Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Gertrude Metallic Round-Toe Mary Janes

Bella
Aquazzura
Bella

