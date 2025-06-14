These Are, By Far, the 5 Best Styling Formulas to Freshen up Your Denim Shorts
Guaranteed compliment magnets
Jeans are hands down my favourite piece of clothing, which is why in the summer I naturally switch to their warm-weather counterpart. Denim shorts are my go to daily summer uniform and are also conveniently one of the season's biggest denim trends. When it comes to transeasonal outfits or heatwave dressing denim shorts are perfect for the unpredictable British weather.
Versatile enough to style with a trench coat and ballet flats, on a rainy day, or with a slogan T-shirts and kitten heels in the sun - if you're feeling in a style rut, denim shorts are an easy and affordable way to inject some cool girl energy into your looks.
From longer styles known as 'jorts' to shorter frayed-hem a-line styles that flatter the leg, we've scoured the internet to find the five best denim shorts outfits, to inspired your next outfit.
Shorts + printed cardigan
A French girl classic, this outfit formula is chic, easy, and comfortable for everyday wear. Simply experiment with different complementary colourways, such as cherry red with light wash denim, for an added touch.
Monochrome colours
Ask any fashion girl, and they're sure to admit to using a monochromatic palette to instantly elevate any look. This approach adds a sophisticated touch, providing cohesion through a singular colour palette. Enhance it further by mixing different textures, such as denim and linen.
Graphic T-shirt + blazer
For maximalists, opt for a graphic T-shirt and blazer combination that harmonises different colours for a stylish everyday look. A pro tip is to incorporate your favourite colourful jewellery pieces to add pops of colour.
Long jorts + one-shoulder top
Another take on a monochromatic look, often, all-black outfits are reserved for the colder months. However, this dressing approach is easily adaptable to warmer weather with an indigo pair of denim shorts and a breezy asymmetric top, accentuate it with silver jewellery and kitten heels.
Layered under a dress
As someone who favours mini dresses, I have personally found that pairing them with denim shorts is a great way to make them more wearable, particularly on windy days. Borrowing this approach from chic Scandi girls, opt for a billowing mini dress to achieve this look.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
