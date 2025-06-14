These Are, By Far, the 5 Best Styling Formulas to Freshen up Your Denim Shorts

Jeans are hands down my favourite piece of clothing, which is why in the summer I naturally switch to their warm-weather counterpart. Denim shorts are my go to daily summer uniform and are also conveniently one of the season's biggest denim trends. When it comes to transeasonal outfits or heatwave dressing denim shorts are perfect for the unpredictable British weather.

Versatile enough to style with a trench coat and ballet flats, on a rainy day, or with a slogan T-shirts and kitten heels in the sun - if you're feeling in a style rut, denim shorts are an easy and affordable way to inject some cool girl energy into your looks.

From longer styles known as 'jorts' to shorter frayed-hem a-line styles that flatter the leg, we've scoured the internet to find the five best denim shorts outfits, to inspired your next outfit.

Shorts + printed cardigan

A French girl classic, this outfit formula is chic, easy, and comfortable for everyday wear. Simply experiment with different complementary colourways, such as cherry red with light wash denim, for an added touch.

Monochrome colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ask any fashion girl, and they're sure to admit to using a monochromatic palette to instantly elevate any look. This approach adds a sophisticated touch, providing cohesion through a singular colour palette. Enhance it further by mixing different textures, such as denim and linen.

Graphic T-shirt + blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For maximalists, opt for a graphic T-shirt and blazer combination that harmonises different colours for a stylish everyday look. A pro tip is to incorporate your favourite colourful jewellery pieces to add pops of colour.

Long jorts + one-shoulder top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another take on a monochromatic look, often, all-black outfits are reserved for the colder months. However, this dressing approach is easily adaptable to warmer weather with an indigo pair of denim shorts and a breezy asymmetric top, accentuate it with silver jewellery and kitten heels.

Layered under a dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As someone who favours mini dresses, I have personally found that pairing them with denim shorts is a great way to make them more wearable, particularly on windy days. Borrowing this approach from chic Scandi girls, opt for a billowing mini dress to achieve this look.