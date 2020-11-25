How to bag the very best Black Friday bargains this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With Black Friday deals coming in thick and fast, it can feel overwhelming when it comes to bagging a bargain.

Whether you’re scouring the internet for the best beauty deals, or hoping to get your hands on your dream dress in the Zara Black Friday sale, there are a number of ways to make sure that you find the very best discounts without the headache.

While we’ve rounded up the best bits in the Made.com deals and found the discounts included in Selfridges Black Friday, if you’re looking for something specific the experts at Hitachi Personal Finance have provided top tips on how to navigate the chaos and secure the best deals.

So how exactly do you make sure you’re saving money and putting the bits you really want into your online basket?

Early Black Friday Deals – Quick Links

Let’s take a look at what the experts have to say…

How to find the best Black Friday Deals

1. Start early

A lot of businesses launch deals early in an attempt to spread out demand and avoid their systems becoming overloaded. Take some time to have a look around for the items on your wish list and to find the best deal early to make sure they aren’t already sold out by the time Black Friday hits.

2. Check product price histories

Whilst reviewing the quality of the goods you are in the market for is important, doing some digging into a product’s previous price history is invaluable. Black Friday deals get their appeal from being the cheapest offers around, but this may not necessarily be the case. Making use of price comparisons sites, such as Google Shopping, will help you be certain you’re getting the best value for money and that your deal really is a good one.

3. Have a list of retailers ready

If you’re after one particular item, such as a new laptop or smartphone, the chances are you’re not alone, and overcrowded retail sites can often run slowly or even crash due to heavy traffic. A key tip to try and negate this is to find several different retailers that all sell the product you want, then set up accounts with each one in advance with your purchase details securely stored so you’re ready to bag the best deal and check out efficiently.

4. Make the most of loyalty perks

A lot of retailers often offer their members or those with loyalty cards exclusive offers or early access to deals. Signing up for a loyalty membership is usually free and very simple to do, and it’s this time of year when the persistent newsletters and emails tipping you off about the best bargains will come in handy.

5. Abandoned basket discounts

Doing almost a dummy run of buying the products you want can be hugely beneficial, not just in terms of streamlining your shopping, but can lead to retailers offering targeted discounts to items left in your online shopping basket. Try bundling together everything you want but leave at the checkout stage, you may find you receive an email from the retailer offering you specific deals without having to endure any stress.

Vincent Reboul, Managing Director of Hitachi Capital Consumer Finance, commented: ‘The effects of the pandemic have seen online shopping sales skyrocket this year, which is undoubtedly going to have an impact on what is already a busy day for retailers and shoppers on Black Friday.

‘Those irresistibly low prices often facilitate a mad dash to the checkouts, with everyone racing against each other to make sure they get the items they’re after, which can be a huge cause of stress and frustration.

‘With the vast majority of activity focused online this year in light of current restrictions, we are confident that our guidance will enable this year’s shoppers to relieve some of the pressure, by taking necessary steps to plan their Black Friday shop early and get themselves ahead of the competition.’

Will you be treating yourself in the Black Friday sales?

Let us know on social @marieclaireuk