Black Friday beauty deals: the best offers on the horizon

Black Friday is nearly upon us. Here's everything you need to know, from the best Black Friday beauty deals to when the best time to go Black Friday shopping is...

This year has been rubbish, there’s no denying that, and we all deserve to treat ourselves. And what better way than with some heavily discounted Black Friday beauty deals?

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, never fear for we are here to show you how to get the best deals on Black Friday.

If you’re unfamiliar with Black Friday, let us give you a quick overview. Essentially, this is the biggest shopping event of the year and in 2020 it falls on Friday 27th November. The craze started in the US, when brands and stores would put on huge sales the day after Thanksgiving. Luckily for us, it has now come over to the UK and you can find some of the best beauty deals, including Black Friday skincare deals and Black Friday make-up deals, just in time for Christmas.

It is the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a bargain and get all of shopping done for the festive season.

How do I get the best deals on Black Friday?

You come to us, obviously. We will be constantly updating the site with the best Black Friday beauty deals, as soon as we get them.

Also, be mindful that some brands will start their deals ahead of the 27th, some as early as Wednesday 25th November. Check back for regular updates.

Is Black Friday Cancelled 2020?

Absolutely not. We need these deals more now than ever and brands know that. We’ve already had confirmation of super sales from some of our favourite brands, including L’Occitane, Foreo and many more. Keep checking back here for updates as the deals come in.

What is the best time to go Black Friday shopping?

The best time to go Black Friday shopping is a couple of days before. We will have all of the information on when the deals will be going live, so keep checking back here and on our social channels for up-to-date information on the best bargains.

What are the best Black Friday beauty deals?

The deals haven’t gone live yet, but we can reveal that Lookfantastic have got some amazing discounts across some of their biggest brands and they go live on Wednesday 25th November.

Some of the offers include:

Up to 50% off BaByliss

Up to 25% off NuFace

50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighters and selected palettes

33% off Elizabeth Arden

25% off Medik8

33% off Sarah Chapman Skinesis

33% of Isle of Paradise

What should I shop on Black Friday?

So whilst we don’t know all of the deals yet, Lookfantastic’s deals are really quite something. These are the products that we would be looking out for once the sales start.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops, usual price £19.95

Quite frankly these drops are life changing – they transform skin from meh to ‘my god I look incredible’. A couple (or more depending on how dark you like your tan) of these Isle of Paradise drops into your moisturiser in the morning is all is takes. You’ll be so glowy and skin will have a warmth to it, that people will comment on how healthy you look and it will have nothing to do with how many vegetables you’re eating. View now

Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum, usual price £40

To be honest with you, whichever Medik8 products you can get your hands on will make you a winner. This brand is efficacious, no nonsense and we love it. Their serums are outstanding. Everyone’s skin, no matter your skin type, needs moisture and this hydrating serum is one of the very best. Your skin will forever be in your debt. View now

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour All-Over Miracle Oil, usual price £29

Elizabeth Arden’s famous Eight Hour Cream now comes in many guises and this spray on body oil is beautiful. It works well on the hair and the body. It’s perfect in the summer after a day in the sun and just as good in the winter when your skin needs a boost of nourishment. View now

Babyliss Deep Waves Styler, usual price £50

Hair styling tools are always a dead cert for beauty bargain on Black Friday. Babyliss Deep Waves Styler is a favourite of beauty influencers and editors alike because of how quickly and easy it creates loose, relaxed waves that look salon-fresh. View now

Some of your other favourite brands are also sure to discount heavily this November. Look out for a Glossier Black Friday announcement and ghd Black Friday deals. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.

As you can see, there are lots of Black Friday beauty deals to be had. Once we know more, you’ll know more.

Keep checking back on here and look out on our social channels. With these Black Friday beauty deals, let’s save you money in time for Xmas.