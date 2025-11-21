I'm a Sustainability Expert at a Globally Renowned Brand: 5 Simple Ways To Shop Sustainably, This Black Friday

There's no two ways about it - Black Friday isn't exactly sustainable. Flash sales encouraging overconsumption, paired with "run, don't walk!" messaging, have sent shoppers into a frenzy in past years.

Thankfully, in recent years, the dial has shifted somewhat: statistics prove that shoppers in the UK seem to be being more considered in their approach, with a spike in interest in the businesses doing good for both people and planet.

But despite that, Black Friday isn't going anywhere, and so genuinely sustainable and B Corp certified brands are continuing to find their own ways to adapt to the sale period. While some brands opt out altogether, others lean into "Green Friday" messaging, turning the event into an opportunity to promote their sustainable or green initiatives. Others offer incentives like charitable donations or repairs, or use it as an opportunity to sell surplus stock that might otherwise be wasted.

Above all else, though, genuinely sustainable businesses use Black Friday to promote mindful consumption and encourage you to be considerate with your purchases. When in doubt, pause and take a moment not only to consider the environmental cost of your purchase, but also whether you'll actually need it and use it for years to come.

One of my favourite tricks? I have a list on my iPhone of purchases I'd like to make, listed by priority and divided up into "Essentials" and "Trending." For example, the perfect A-line skirt has been on list A for a while now, while a faux fur trimmed coat for winter has been on list B. I keep these in mind whenever I'm shopping - normally in vintage, charity or secondhand stores - and that way, it encourages me to steer away from impulse buys that I'll wear only a handful of times.

For more genuinely helpful sustainable tips that'll transform how you shop this Black Friday, we've caught up with Magdalene Barclay, Chief Content and Sustainability Officer at Wolf & Badger. Keep scrolling for her failsafe guide to prioritising investment buys and products you'll keep for life.

How To Shop Sustainably, This Black Friday: Your Guide

1. Support independent and ethical brands

"Big sales like Black Friday can overshadow smaller producers, as many larger fast fashion brands put significant marketing spend into this annual moment," shares Barclay.

Her advice, this sales season? Opt for independent brands, such as those platformed at Wolf & Badger. "This helps to shift consumption away from mass-produced goods and towards small-scale producers and creatives," she continues. "Each purchase you make will make the brand founder’s day."

2. Focus on quality and longevity over trends

This is something we've long championed here at MC UK - building a capsule wardrobe and curating a closet full of items that you'll still be wearing when you're 80.

"Rather than chasing the biggest deal, choose items designed to last, those that are seasonless and well-made," she recommends. "We love to work with brands that emphasise longevity instead of fleeting fashion trends. Choosing timeless, quality items over impulse buys on Black Friday is one of the simplest ways to reduce your wardrobe’s environmental impact, and in the long run, it saves you money as the pieces don’t need replacing often."

Bottom line? "It’s cool to rewear items, and if they’re made to last, you can."

3. Look for responsible certifications

Not sure how to tell if a brand is genuinely sustainable, or get easily overwhelmed by the jargon? Barclay has some advice for you. "Start by looking for credible sustainability certifications like GOTS for organic textiles or GRS for recycled materials," she advises.

And, fun fact for you: At Wolf & Badger, they've just launched their "15 Guarantees", making them the first multi-brand retailer to index their entire catalogue by sustainable attributes. "We’re giving customers clear, transparent information, so shoppers can feel confident in every purchase."

4. Plan ahead to get things you want and need, avoid unnecessary impulse buys

This one links in to my point in the intro - being considered and calculated with your buys. "If you are going to participate in the sales, pick items you’ve planned for or add them to your wishlist ahead of time," she encourages.

This way, you have time to decide whether or not the items are products you really want. "It could be gifts for family and friends, or something you have held out for because it is an investment, high-quality piece where the discount brings it more comfortably into your budget."

Last but by no means least, did you know? Buying multiple sizes just to see what fits can inflate carbon footprint and waste - so, again, if you are shopping this Black Friday, be mindful of ordering multiple sizes if you're keen to be conscious of your carbon footprint. "Fewer returns can reduce environmental impact significantly," she warns.