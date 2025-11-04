This Black Friday Is Set to Be Huge for Perfume—Here Are the Best Early Deals to Shop Now
From iconic names to family favourites
I'll be honest, I love a great bargain—though as a beauty editor, I'm very aware of overconsumption, and sale culture just intensifies that. However, when it comes to Black Friday fragrance deals, I feel a bit differently.
The best perfumes out there are expensive. Trust me, as a scent-focused editor, I spend the majority of my days testing out the latest and greatest in perfumery. So, I can tell you one thing for sure: the very best fragrances tend to have hefty price tags.
And while my love for all things scent is no doubt down to the luxury of it all, even I can't deny the appeal of the deals to be had. In fact, I often recommend that anyone hold off buying the one luxury perfume they've had their eye on all year until the last week of November—because more often than not, you're going to make a notable saving.
Black Friday fragrance deals: Quick shopping links
- Lookfantastic: Save up to 60% iconic scents
- Boots: Save up to half price on selected fragrances and family favourites
- John Lewis: Up to 20% off certain lines
- Amazon: Up to 70% off certain lines
- Harvey Nichols: Up to 20% off certain lines
Early Black Friday Perfume Deals
Arguably the "cool girl" scent of the year, Miu Miu Miutine opens with a hefty dose of wild strawberry, which is muddled beautifully with vanilla and brown sugar. It's an excellent modern interpretation of the classic chypre structure.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.