Gigi Hadid masters transitional winter-spring layers at Paris Fashion Week

I don’t want to get too carried away (on Sunday, I triumphantly declared it “the end of winter” only to wake up on Monday to what weather forecasters on daytime TV like to call ‘a cold snap’, so I’ve learnt my lesson). However, spring is within our sights and with it new outfit opportunities. Suddenly, life seems to have so much potential: there are longer days and lighter layers to look forward to.

Gigi Hadid has gotten a jump on things. The model was spotted at Paris Fashion Week in the ultimate winter-spring transitional outfit: jeans and a bomber. The first jacket in question is by London designer Charlotte Simone and it goes on sale on March 26th when the cult label opens its virtual doors for a one-week-only archive sale.

Charlotte Simone Frankie Jacket £350 at Charlotte Simone To counter fabric waste, London designer Charlotte Simone has a limited-drop model, and on Wednesday 26th March, the brand will be opening a week-long archive sample sale featuring new fabrics and silhouettes. Set your alarm for 8pm GMT on the 26th to shop this Gigi Hadid-approved bomber jacket or get Emily Ratajkowski’s Penny Lane-style coat.

90s Pinch Straight-Leg Jeans £280 at Harvey Nichols Designed to sit high on the waste, this 90s-inspired pair from LA brand AGOLDE is cut to slightly cropped straight legs that are perfect for showcasing your favourite shoes—a pair of loafers if you’re Gigi Hadid. They’re also made from certified lower-impact materials, so they’re kinder to the planet, too.

Orinoco 2 Penny Loafer £75 at Clarks Clarks’ craftsmanship has spanned 200 years (the heritage British brand is celebrating its bicentennial this year). These classic loafers are crafted from hard-wearing leather and decorated with a signature penny strap. They’ll go with just about everything in your wardrobe.

The ‘Frankie’ jacket comes in washed leather for a love-worn look with a detachable shearling collar and silver-tone hardware and in true transitional fashion, it can be styled as both a jacket and a shirt (or mystery third option: a shacket).

Extra props to Gigi for the added hack of tucking the jacket into the jeans, which added an unexpected air of refinement to an otherwise typically off-duty-model outfit.

Gigi, who is known for a preppier aesthetic, seems to have taken styling tips from her sister Bella Hadid, whose love of a 90s Matrix-esque ensemble is unrivalled. Until now: for her first look, Gigi teamed her leather bomber jacket with an all-black outfit featuring small black shades (a Bella staple), high-rise jeans, and black loafers (something about the matching black socks made it feel even more severe—in a good way). A slicked-back bun pulled the whole thing together, while her typically pared-back makeup softened the monotone look.

The second look was more in keeping with Gigi’s preppy style and played on another spring trend: two-tone dressing. For this, she balanced oversized black leather (and another jacket) with playful pops of ice-white in the form of a snug beanie hat, baby tee, and (again) socks.

Gigi Hadid outside the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show at Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images)

The focus here is on layering with versatility, which makes dressing in-between seasons so much easier. The scaled-up proportions of Gigi’s bomber mean you can easily layer it over knits while there’s still a chill, but it’ll work just as well atop a baby tee or dress when spring finally arrives.

Other notable pieces for the winter-to-spring transition include lightweight trench coats, oversized cardigans, and hybrid jackets that offer warmth without the heaviness of winter outerwear. Scroll on for our edit of lighter transitional layers.

Alice + Olivia Sullivan Belted Faux Leather Trench Coat £795 at Harvey Nichols

Alo Faux Leather Premier Bomber £288 at Alo

Carrie Oversize Velvet Denim Worker Jacket £269.50 at Ila

Merino Wool Cashmere Blend V-Neck Jumper | Black £140 at Aspiga