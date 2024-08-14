How does Dua Lipa make transitional dressing look so easy (and good)?

At the time of writing, like Dua Lipa, I am holed up in the South West of England, but sadly, that is where the similarities end. I am not gorging on caviar topped jacket spuds and despite growing up in Devon (the Glastonbury headliner is currently staycationing in Cornwall), I have never quite mastered the coastal-cool look.

And yet, Dua Lipa makes it look so effortless in Barbour’s Deck Waxed Jacket (worn slightly oversized), black cycling shorts and Hunter wellies. The look was topped off—quite literally—with a washed-out organic cotton baseball cap emblazoned with the words ‘WINONA’ from the Soho bookstore IDEA. The hat is sold out on End. and IDEA, but the London institution still has a range of equally cheeky caps; the ‘TUNA MAYO’ hat feels oddly apt for a seaside adventure, but maybe that’s just me?

Get the look

Hunter Women's Original Refined Wellington Boots, Red (navy), 5 Uk £85 at Amazon

Dua Lipa’s love of travelling is well known; this summer, the Radical Optimism singer has holidayed in Capri to celebrate Jacquemus’ 15th anniversary, gallery-hopped in Berlin while on tour, and sifted through vintage books in Tokyo—and that’s just what we’ve been privy to on Instagram. Talking about her close-knit family in an interview with Marie Claire UK earlier this year, Lipa said, “We’re always travelling together... It’s about having time alone and being able to hang out as a group.”

So it stands to reason that she knows a thing or two about packing for a holiday. In typical Dua Lipa fashion, there was a playful mix of prints (a relaxed black sweater paired with a billowy tiger-print skirt and Cowboy boots is pleasingly easy to replicate), graphic tees, and plenty of black, as well as layered gold chains and the ever-present claw clip.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Captioned; “20 slides in a photo dump is a bit insane but I did it anyway”, the carousel made the most of the platform’s new feature and gave fans (of which there are many) an extended glimpse into Lipa’s seaside retreat. In the dump (which has garnered a dizzying 1.9 million likes and 5,134 comments), Lipa revealed glimmers of her time on the Cornish Coast, which included hiking the South West Coast Path, playing in the surf with her s/o’s Callum Turner’s Labrador-Rottweiler mix dog, and lounging in an assortment of swimwear.

Shop Transitional Holiday Staples Inspired by Dua Lipa

Zebra Animal Print Satin Midi Skirt £35 at Next

Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket 59.99 at Zara

Lilie&white Acrylic Hair Clips Claws for Women With the Rhinestone Pattern in Red Cherry Shape Hair Clip for Thick Hair Hair Clips £9.99 at Amazon

Diane Kordas Mini Cross 14-Karat Gold Sapphire and Tsavorite Necklace £1,140 at Net-a-Porter

Zodiac Pendant Necklace Sagittarius : Handcrafted in 18k Gold Vermeil | Mejuri £128 at Mejuri