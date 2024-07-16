Bella Hadid is known for her love of vintage wares. The model-turned-cowgirl-turned-entrepreneur is synonymous with 00s-era fashion. This year alone, she’s heralded the return of divisive noughties styles like the Carrie Bradshaw-esque naked dress, Capri pants, and now the oversized fit-everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bag.

Once problematically referred to as a ‘hobo’ bag, the curved scaled-up style was routinely spotted on the arm (this was also the era of ‘arm candy’ as a descriptor) of the ‘00s It Girls. Mischa Barton, Sienna Miller and, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were rarely seen without their supersize shopper bags (and those slouchy beanies to match). So the style was ripe for a renaissance, and who better to reintroduce bigger bags to a new micro accessory-loving audience than Bella Hadid?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite looking vintage (a canny move from Coach, given fashion’s love for all things retro), the Brooklyn bag debuted in the label’s Autumn 2024 collection, signalling a departure from the micro bags that have dominated runways and TikTok for the last few years.

Nodding to the style’s retro appeal, Creative Director Stuart Vever said the Brooklyn puts a “playful spin on legacy silhouettes.” Unlike other hyped bags, this is an entirely wearable and practical bag, as anyone who has to haul their stuff into an office will attest. It’s characterised by its streamlined silhouette and fuss-free design, meaning the Brooklyn works with graphic baby tees and bedazzled archive Gucci trousers à la Hadid, as well as pared-back office outfits. The Brooklyn’s power lies in its simplicity.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach has found success in reinventing or reinterpreting vintage designs—the label’s much-loved Tabby Shoulder 26, which launched in 2019, was reimagined from a similar ’70s style—so our bets are on the Brooklyn becoming a hallmark style for the label.

