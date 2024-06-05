Bella Hadid makes a case for Capri pants - and you can replicate her exact look

Haven’t you heard? Capri pants are back.

Pedal pushers, cropped trousers, capri pants, the names—like the style itself—are endless. Naturally, we have our reigning queen of all things nineties and noughties to thank for this resurgence.

Bella Hadid wearing a full look from Ferragamo's Spring 2024 runway collection (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capri pants have been steadily gaining traction since Hadid-favourite Jacquemus showed them on the Spring/Summer 2023 runway. Although, technically—as our Fashion Editor Natalie Hughes pointed out—it was Chanel who first re-introduced the divisive style back in 2018. Jacquemus and Isabel Marant (who also showed Capri pants on last year’s Spring/Summer catwalk) had a decidedly more nineties feel, though, and it’s this retro iteration that has the fashion girls hot-footing it to the nearest store.

As is Hadid’s preference, the model styled her Ferragamo co-ord with futuristic sunglasses and the same curved black mules from the Italian brand’s Spring 2024 runway (where the rest of the look came from).

Shop the exact look

Ferragamo slim fit five pocket trouser £625 at Ferragamo

Befitting a style literally named after a holiday destination (German fashion designer Sonja de Lennart named the mid-calf length trousers after her favourite seaside retreat), Capri pants exude a certain summery romance. It’s Audrey Hepburn as a book-obsessed beatnik in Funny Face (and also Hepburn returning to France in Billy Wilder’s Sabrina, black Capri’s in tow) or Jackie O sauntering through the sun-bleached pavements of (you guessed it) Capri, circa-1970 with a dizzying array of cropped pants and a seemingly never-ending rotation of bandanas and trademark oversized shades.

Sure, Hadid opted for a more directional take on the trend, but there was an undeniable retro lean to the cropped bomber and capri pant combo. Switch out the sporty jacket and sci-fi sunnies for a corset top and ballet flats, and you’ve got Brigitte Bardot touring Europe in the early 60s in one of her Gallic-coquette ensembles so synonymous with the French siren.

I guess what I’m saying is that Capri pants are more versatile than you think.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreating a Bella Hadid look is no mean feat, but we (and Ferragamo) have done the hard work for you. Scroll below for Bella Hadid-inspired looks.

Shop the inspired looks

Mango

SSENSE

Bershka