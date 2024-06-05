Bella Hadid makes a case for Capri pants - and you can replicate her exact look

Stylish summer dressing in 3 simple steps

Bella Hadid wearing capri pants from Ferragamo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published

Haven’t you heard? Capri pants are back.

Pedal pushers, cropped trousers, capri pants, the names—like the style itself—are endless. Naturally, we have our reigning queen of all things nineties and noughties to thank for this resurgence.

Bella Hadid wearing capri pants from Ferragamo

Bella Hadid wearing a full look from Ferragamo's Spring 2024 runway collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Capri pants have been steadily gaining traction since Hadid-favourite Jacquemus showed them on the Spring/Summer 2023 runway. Although, technically—as our Fashion Editor Natalie Hughes pointed out—it was Chanel who first re-introduced the divisive style back in 2018. Jacquemus and Isabel Marant (who also showed Capri pants on last year’s Spring/Summer catwalk) had a decidedly more nineties feel, though, and it’s this retro iteration that has the fashion girls hot-footing it to the nearest store.

As is Hadid’s preference, the model styled her Ferragamo co-ord with futuristic sunglasses and the same curved black mules from the Italian brand’s Spring 2024 runway (where the rest of the look came from).

Shop the exact look

Ferragamo Short bomber

Ferragamo short bomber

Ferragamo Slim fit five pocket trouser
Ferragamo slim fit five pocket trouser

Curved 85mm Leather Mules
Curved 85mm Leather Mules

Befitting a style literally named after a holiday destination (German fashion designer Sonja de Lennart named the mid-calf length trousers after her favourite seaside retreat), Capri pants exude a certain summery romance. It’s Audrey Hepburn as a book-obsessed beatnik in Funny Face (and also Hepburn returning to France in Billy Wilder’s Sabrina, black Capri’s in tow) or Jackie O sauntering through the sun-bleached pavements of (you guessed it) Capri, circa-1970 with a dizzying array of cropped pants and a seemingly never-ending rotation of bandanas and trademark oversized shades.

Sure, Hadid opted for a more directional take on the trend, but there was an undeniable retro lean to the cropped bomber and capri pant combo. Switch out the sporty jacket and sci-fi sunnies for a corset top and ballet flats, and you’ve got Brigitte Bardot touring Europe in the early 60s in one of her Gallic-coquette ensembles so synonymous with the French siren.

I guess what I’m saying is that Capri pants are more versatile than you think.

Recreating a Bella Hadid look is no mean feat, but we (and Ferragamo) have done the hard work for you. Scroll below for Bella Hadid-inspired looks.

Shop the inspired looks

Mango

Cropped Jacket With Zip
Cropped Jacket With Zip

Capri Leggings
Capri Leggings

Leather Sandals With Metallic Heel
Leather Sandals With Metallic Heel

Curved Frame Sunglasses
Curved Frame Sunglasses

SSENSE

Black Gala Bomber Jacket
Black Gala Bomber Jacket

Black Kosso Trousers
Black Kosso Trousers

Black Low Logo Mules
Black Low Logo Mules

Black Linda Farrow Edition Thea Sunglasses
Black Linda Farrow Edition Thea Sunglasses

Bershka

Regular Fit Bomber Jacket
Regular Fit Bomber Jacket

Stretchy Capri Trousers
Stretchy Capri Trousers

Wrap Around Silver Sunglasses
Wrap Around Silver Sunglasses

Chunky Heeled Mules
Chunky Heeled Mules

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest