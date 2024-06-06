The new Siedrés X Mango collection is here to upgrade your summer wardrobe

Holiday fits don’t get better than this

Siedres X Mango Collection woman in dress
Right now, Mango is one of my favourite high street shops to head to for standout summer pieces. Just a quick scroll through their new in section (a ritual I find myself repeating multiple times a week) and my never ending wishlist gets even longer. Packed with colourful crochet, light linen dresses and a sundress in every colour imaginable, Mango have been smashing it out of the park when it comes to their recent summer drops, and their latest collaboration, with Turkish-founded brand Siedrés, takes it to a whole new level. 

A love letter to bold colour and statement prints, the collection is the perfect embodiment of all the things we love about summer dressing, with the Y2K approved spin which Siedrés are known for. Alongside hanky hem dresses and denim complete with boy-band inspired popper detailing, you’ll also find crochet co-ords, cut out tops and holiday ready hibiscus prints all of which will look totally at home worn on your next summer getaway, to a throwback festival or even just for a trip to the park on a sunny day. 

Siedres X mango woman in floral dress

While the clothing is impressive (and I’ve definitely already added a few to my own basket), for me, it’s the accessories that are truly something special and I dare you to try and buy just one. From the embellished mesh ballet flats to the crochet bags, these accessories are so much more than just finishing touches to a great outfit. Just take a look at the 3D floral crochet mules for proof (drool!). 

One thing about this collection is, like all Mango’s collaborations, it’s limited edition and if the fashion girlies have anything to say about it, I don’t think this one’s going to hang around for long. So, if you spot something you love, be prepared to move quickly. To help, I’ve created an edit of my favourite pieces from the collection that are still online now. Just don’t buy them all before I get the chance…

Shop the Siedrés X Mango collection

Siedrés X Mango Printed dress with asymmetrical hem
Siedrés X Mango Printed dress with asymmetrical hem

I can't imagine a more perfect dress for sipping cocktails in a beach bar somewhere sunny.

Natural Fibre Shopper Bag
Siedrés X Mango Natural Fibre Shopper Bag

Why have a simple beach bag when you can have this bright floral style?

Siedrés X Mango Aviator sunglasses
Siedrés X Mango Aviator sunglasses

Coloured aviators are a huge trend right now, so tap into it with this oversized style.

Siedrés X Mango Button halter top
Siedrés X Mango Button halter top

Wear with the matching capri pants (or shoulder I say pedal pushers) for the ultimate in Y2K inspired co-ordination.

Siedrés X Mango Knitted dress with decorative flowers
Siedrés X Mango Knitted dress with decorative flowers

A statement beach cover up makes the perfect pairing for a classic triangle bikini.

Siedrés X Mango Mesh beaded shoe
Siedrés X Mango Mesh beaded shoe

These are the perfect high summer take on this seasons must have mesh ballet flat.

Siedrés X Mango Crochet flower hat
Siedrés X Mango Crochet flower hat

This crochet bucket hat may be the cutest way to stay protected from the sun.

Siedrés X Mango Striped knit top
Siedrés X Mango Striped knit top

Ultra-versatile, you could wear this top with jeans, a linen maxi skirt or the matching shorts for endless outfit options.

Siedrés X Mango Printed dress with turn-down neckline
Siedrés X Mango Printed dress with turn-down neckline

Simply add a pair of tie up tan sandals and you've got the perfect summer day look.

Siedrés X Mango Leather sandal with flower heel
Siedrés X Mango Leather sandal with flower heel

These sandals may just be my new obsession. The perfect summer party shoe choice.

Siedrés X Mango Halter top with slit
Siedrés X Mango Halter top with slit

This top ticks of so many 00's moments: the halterneck, ruched detaling and cut out all feel oh-so-Y2K.

Siedrés X Mango Printed wideleg jeans
Siedrés X Mango Printed wideleg jeans

These statement jeans really will make the whole outfit so keep you top half simple.

