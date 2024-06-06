The new Siedrés X Mango collection is here to upgrade your summer wardrobe
Holiday fits don’t get better than this
Right now, Mango is one of my favourite high street shops to head to for standout summer pieces. Just a quick scroll through their new in section (a ritual I find myself repeating multiple times a week) and my never ending wishlist gets even longer. Packed with colourful crochet, light linen dresses and a sundress in every colour imaginable, Mango have been smashing it out of the park when it comes to their recent summer drops, and their latest collaboration, with Turkish-founded brand Siedrés, takes it to a whole new level.
A love letter to bold colour and statement prints, the collection is the perfect embodiment of all the things we love about summer dressing, with the Y2K approved spin which Siedrés are known for. Alongside hanky hem dresses and denim complete with boy-band inspired popper detailing, you’ll also find crochet co-ords, cut out tops and holiday ready hibiscus prints all of which will look totally at home worn on your next summer getaway, to a throwback festival or even just for a trip to the park on a sunny day.
While the clothing is impressive (and I’ve definitely already added a few to my own basket), for me, it’s the accessories that are truly something special and I dare you to try and buy just one. From the embellished mesh ballet flats to the crochet bags, these accessories are so much more than just finishing touches to a great outfit. Just take a look at the 3D floral crochet mules for proof (drool!).
One thing about this collection is, like all Mango’s collaborations, it’s limited edition and if the fashion girlies have anything to say about it, I don’t think this one’s going to hang around for long. So, if you spot something you love, be prepared to move quickly. To help, I’ve created an edit of my favourite pieces from the collection that are still online now. Just don’t buy them all before I get the chance…
Shop the Siedrés X Mango collection
I can't imagine a more perfect dress for sipping cocktails in a beach bar somewhere sunny.
Why have a simple beach bag when you can have this bright floral style?
Coloured aviators are a huge trend right now, so tap into it with this oversized style.
Wear with the matching capri pants (or shoulder I say pedal pushers) for the ultimate in Y2K inspired co-ordination.
A statement beach cover up makes the perfect pairing for a classic triangle bikini.
These are the perfect high summer take on this seasons must have mesh ballet flat.
This crochet bucket hat may be the cutest way to stay protected from the sun.
Ultra-versatile, you could wear this top with jeans, a linen maxi skirt or the matching shorts for endless outfit options.
Simply add a pair of tie up tan sandals and you've got the perfect summer day look.
These sandals may just be my new obsession. The perfect summer party shoe choice.
This top ticks of so many 00's moments: the halterneck, ruched detaling and cut out all feel oh-so-Y2K.
These statement jeans really will make the whole outfit so keep you top half simple.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
