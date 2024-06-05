In need of new swimwear? These are the 5 most flattering swimsuit styles to shop ready for summer
From sculpting to size inclusive, we’ve got it all
If the recent bout of dopamine inducing weather has had you dreaming of your next summer holiday, you’re most likely already making a checklist of all the things you need to buy in preparation. High on that list, alongside beach bags and sunglasses, is most probably swimwear, as it’s a summer staple whether you’re heading somewhere exotic, enjoying a UK staycation or just planning to sun yourself in your garden on your precious days off work.
If you’ve been keeping track of this season’s biggest swimwear trends, you’ll already know that the swimsuit is big news this summer, coming in endless iterations, from belted designs to chic two-tone colourways, meaning there is a swimsuit to suit all styles. And while I’ll most definitely argue everyone can and should feel confident in whatever style of swimwear they opt for, there is something about a swimsuit that not only has you feeling your best but is ultra-flattering too.
With that in mind, I’ve compiled an edit of the 5 most flattering swimsuit styles that are trending right now. So without further ado…
1. Optical illusion
A post shared by Hannah Strafford-Taylor (@hannahstraffordtaylor)
A photo posted by on
Monochromatic swimsuits are a huge trend this season and they’re ideal if you’re looking for a flattering swimsuit that still offers plenty of coverage. Depending on the areas of light or dark fabric, they can draw attention or give the impression of a more revealing cut, or, to give the illusion of an hourglass figure, why not try a clever printed style.
Away That Day's monochrome suit gives the illusion of a 90's high leg cut without compromising on coverage.
The clever placement of animal print stripes on this swimsuit will give the illusion of a nipped in waist.
Elongate your frame with Bondi Born's cleaver colour block swimsuit.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The Whitney is one of Alexandra Miro's signature swimsuits that sells out time after . The framing of the torso with the contrast of white creates a super flattering silhouette.
Proof the cut out trend has made it's way into swimwear too.
2. Belted
A post shared by Sienna Raine (@siennaschmidt)
A photo posted by on
With a vintage inspired feel, there’s something eternally stylish about a belted swimsuit. The great thing about these is they nip in your waist, adding definition for a flattering silhouette. If you opt for one of these, lean into the nostalgia with a fun colour way or vintage print.
The contrast colour way take this belted swimsuit to the next level.
Eres' belted suit proves simplicity can still make a big impact.
From boat shoes to summer stripes, nautical style is trending so tap into it with this stripe swimsuit.
Evarae's Cassandra swimsuit features a removable belt, flattering square neckline and invisible cups for added support.
For a more subtle take on the belted trend, try this classic black tie up style from Max Mara.
3. Sculpting
For the ultimate in figure flattering, you need a sculpting swimsuit. While these have definitely got a bad rep in the past, this season sculpting swimsuits are much more trend led with bold colours and chic prints making an appearance. Plus, if you don’t want anything too obvious, there are even concealed sculpting styles, like Talia Collins The Hold Up, which is made from contouring lycra for a more understated look.
With camouflaging ruching, Next's orange swimsuit will look incredibly flattering.
Sculpt and smooth your shape with Karla Colletto's clever wrap swimsuit.
Sculpting swimsuits don't mean you need to keep it simple when it comes to print. This boho swimsuit offers both.
Available in three shades, M&S' textured swimsuit includes removable straps and padding as well as tummy control technology.
Designed to sculpt and contour the body, Talia Collins' Hold-Up swimsuit is chic and sophisticated.
4. Underwired
A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)
A photo posted by on
Whether you’ve got a bigger bust or just want the extra lift, an underwired swimsuit will ensure you feel supported. This season, many brands aren’t just including underwire for practical reasons, they’re working it into the design as a chic style feature. Just take Marysia’s woven two tone style as an example.
Bring the party poolside with Oseree's glittery metallic gold swimsuit.
Known for it's iconic fit, Monday Swimwear's Clovelly swimsuit has gained cult status loved by celebrities and influencers.
Tap into the boho movement with Boden's paisley floral printed swimsuit.
This monochromatic suit turns underwiring into a statement detail - perfection!
If you want your underwiring to appear practically invisible, Monday Swimwear's Sausalito swimsuit will be for you.
5. Size inclusive
One of the most important things that will ensure your swimwear is as flattering as possible is that it fits well. So, with that in mind, I've compiled an edit of the best size inclusive swimwear brands to suit all body shapes. From petite to plus size as well as bigger busts, these brands cater to everyone so you can ensure a swimsuit that fits snugly and securely.
Available from S-5XL, Good American's Always Fits swimsuit does what is says on the tin.
For inclusive swimwear sizing on the high street, check out H&M. This cute frill suit comes in sizes 4-22.
Available in XS-5X and 12 shades including printed options, Nomads' Wave one piece offers something for everyone.
Catering to bigger busted women of all sizes, Form and Fold is designed to sculpt like shapewear for a figure hugging fit.
Available in petite, regular and tall sizing, Next's swimwear selection caters to all.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Glazed nails are done for—summer 2024 is all about the glossy manicure and these 12 looks prove it
Whatever shade or nail art you choose, just make it glossy
By Rebecca Fearn
-
After months of travelling, I can confirm these 6 simple steps eradicated any skin shininess but kept my glow
These anti-shine products and tips withstand even 40-degree heat
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I tried the Tracy Anderson method for seven days - and can't quite believe how tough it was
She's renowned as one of the best trainers in the world, so I gave her classes a go
By Katie Baxter