In need of new swimwear? These are the 5 most flattering swimsuit styles to shop ready for summer

If the recent bout of dopamine inducing weather has had you dreaming of your next summer holiday, you’re most likely already making a checklist of all the things you need to buy in preparation. High on that list, alongside beach bags and sunglasses , is most probably swimwear , as it’s a summer staple whether you’re heading somewhere exotic, enjoying a UK staycation or just planning to sun yourself in your garden on your precious days off work.

If you’ve been keeping track of this season’s biggest swimwear trends , you’ll already know that the swimsuit is big news this summer, coming in endless iterations, from belted designs to chic two-tone colourways, meaning there is a swimsuit to suit all styles. And while I’ll most definitely argue everyone can and should feel confident in whatever style of swimwear they opt for, there is something about a swimsuit that not only has you feeling your best but is ultra-flattering too.

With that in mind, I’ve compiled an edit of the 5 most flattering swimsuit styles that are trending right now. So without further ado…

1. Optical illusion

Monochromatic swimsuits are a huge trend this season and they’re ideal if you’re looking for a flattering swimsuit that still offers plenty of coverage. Depending on the areas of light or dark fabric, they can draw attention or give the impression of a more revealing cut, or, to give the illusion of an hourglass figure, why not try a clever printed style.

Away That Day's monochrome suit gives the illusion of a 90's high leg cut without compromising on coverage.

Massimo Dutti Printed Swimsuit with Criss-Cross Back £69.95 at Massimo Dutti

The clever placement of animal print stripes on this swimsuit will give the illusion of a nipped in waist.

Bondi Born Goldie Colourblock Swimsuit £235 at Reiss

Elongate your frame with Bondi Born's cleaver colour block swimsuit.

Alexandra Miro Whitney Belted Swimsuit £247 at Mytheresa

The Whitney is one of Alexandra Miro's signature swimsuits that sells out time after . The framing of the torso with the contrast of white creates a super flattering silhouette.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Cutout two-tone stretch-crepe halterneck swimsuit £415 at Net-a-Porter

Proof the cut out trend has made it's way into swimwear too.

2. Belted

With a vintage inspired feel, there’s something eternally stylish about a belted swimsuit. The great thing about these is they nip in your waist, adding definition for a flattering silhouette. If you opt for one of these, lean into the nostalgia with a fun colour way or vintage print.

Paolita Sanremo Athena One Piece £230 at Paolita

The contrast colour way take this belted swimsuit to the next level.

Eres Twist Majorette belted strapless swimsuit £435 at Net-a-Porter

Eres' belted suit proves simplicity can still make a big impact.

John Lewis Hello Sailor Stripe Belted Swimsuit £36 at John Lewis

From boat shoes to summer stripes, nautical style is trending so tap into it with this stripe swimsuit.

Evarae's Cassandra swimsuit features a removable belt, flattering square neckline and invisible cups for added support.

For a more subtle take on the belted trend, try this classic black tie up style from Max Mara.

3. Sculpting

For the ultimate in figure flattering, you need a sculpting swimsuit. While these have definitely got a bad rep in the past, this season sculpting swimsuits are much more trend led with bold colours and chic prints making an appearance. Plus, if you don’t want anything too obvious, there are even concealed sculpting styles, like Talia Collins The Hold Up, which is made from contouring lycra for a more understated look.

Next Tummy Shaping Control Bandeau Swimsuit £36 at Next

With camouflaging ruching, Next's orange swimsuit will look incredibly flattering.

Sculpt and smooth your shape with Karla Colletto's clever wrap swimsuit.

Sculpting swimsuits don't mean you need to keep it simple when it comes to print. This boho swimsuit offers both.

Available in three shades, M&S' textured swimsuit includes removable straps and padding as well as tummy control technology.

Designed to sculpt and contour the body, Talia Collins' Hold-Up swimsuit is chic and sophisticated.

4. Underwired

Whether you’ve got a bigger bust or just want the extra lift, an underwired swimsuit will ensure you feel supported. This season, many brands aren’t just including underwire for practical reasons, they’re working it into the design as a chic style feature. Just take Marysia’s woven two tone style as an example.

Bring the party poolside with Oseree's glittery metallic gold swimsuit.

Known for it's iconic fit, Monday Swimwear's Clovelly swimsuit has gained cult status loved by celebrities and influencers.

Tap into the boho movement with Boden's paisley floral printed swimsuit.

Marysia Salento embellished embroidered seersucker underwired swimsuit £487 at Net-a-Porter

This monochromatic suit turns underwiring into a statement detail - perfection!

If you want your underwiring to appear practically invisible, Monday Swimwear's Sausalito swimsuit will be for you.

5. Size inclusive

One of the most important things that will ensure your swimwear is as flattering as possible is that it fits well. So, with that in mind, I've compiled an edit of the best size inclusive swimwear brands to suit all body shapes. From petite to plus size as well as bigger busts, these brands cater to everyone so you can ensure a swimsuit that fits snugly and securely.

Good American Always Fits Modern Tank Swimsuit £145 at Good American

Available from S-5XL, Good American's Always Fits swimsuit does what is says on the tin.

For inclusive swimwear sizing on the high street, check out H&M. This cute frill suit comes in sizes 4-22.

Nomads Wave One Piece II £154 at Nomads

Available in XS-5X and 12 shades including printed options, Nomads' Wave one piece offers something for everyone.

Form and Fold The Square Mango Terry £215 at Form and Fold

Catering to bigger busted women of all sizes, Form and Fold is designed to sculpt like shapewear for a figure hugging fit.

Next Plunge Tummy Shaping Control Swimsuit £40 at Next

Available in petite, regular and tall sizing, Next's swimwear selection caters to all.