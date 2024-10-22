As a shopping expert, no new-in section has impressed me more than Aligne has recently

As a shopping expert, I browse through hundreds of products daily - so naturally I have my favourite brands that I gravitate towards, and Aligne is definitely one of them. Especially after discovering they were behind that *specific* waistcoat style and seeing their ultra-trendy knits on Katie Holmes. The British label is quite the secret weapon.

Celebrating what they refer to as intuitive shopping, inspiring the brand's customers to shop with intent and invest in core pieces that will serve them for many years to come as an aim to reduce waste, Aligne maintains a strong ethos of designing for the modern everyday woman with a growing responsibility to support the climate with their practices.

Nailing sophisticated dressing - from elevated basics to chic tailoring and timeless pieces that have a trend-led feel but somehow still feel really timeless. Aligne's pieces have that special something that makes them feel like you can wear them year after year, making them worth the investment.

Additionally, a personal favourite is their denim range. Focusing on key styles in different iterations and colourways, they are great investment pieces for those looking to invest in high-quality 100% cotton denim.

For the reasons outlined above, Aligne’s products sell out fast, but luckily, the brand does pretty regular restocks of its most popular styles. That's where we come in as (pretty much) everyday browsers of the brand; we get a really good idea of when items are restocked and the perfect time to shop them, given their occasional sales and seasonal drops.

So without further ado, here are the Aligne new pieces I have my expert eye on right now—from Argylle printed knits to wax jackets and party dressing staples—everything currently in my basket.

Leo Satin Long Waistcoat £129 at Aligne The Leo waistcoat just got *the* ultimate party season update.

Markus Barrel Leg Jeans £99 at Aligne I wear Aligne's Markus jeans at least three times a week, so it's safe to say they're a strong favourite in my books due to their comfortable yet chic composition. This black iteration is a great new colour range for those looking to invest.

Allanah Puff Sleeve Peplum Satin Top £115 at Aligne A new addition to the brand's partywear range, this puff-sleeve satin top is a great choice for pairing over denim or trousers for extra oomph.

Panya Racer Button-Up Mini Dress £149 at Aligne This dress is an excellent option for an everyday little black dress to be dressed up with slingback heels or flats.

Moto Cord Collarless Jacket £119 at Aligne This soft red corduroy jacket is a great investment piece for those looking for a high-quality statement jacket.

Hampton Knitted Cardigan £129 at Aligne This cardigan has been taking over my Instagram feed, with limited pieces still in stock, now is the time to invest if you've been eyeing it.

Grace Leopard Print Long Sleeve Dress £119 at Aligne Coming in five different colourways, the Grace dress features a sleek A-line silhouette with relaxed sleeves for a sleek mini dress look.

Alina Bow Peplum Satin Top £115 at Aligne This stop screams chic holiday season dressing.

Stella Wool Coat £329 at Aligne Loved by Katie Holmes herself, this wool coat features a floor-length silhouette and comfortable single-button fastening.

Daphne Waisted Knit £329 at Aligne Looking for a winter version of the brand's iconic waistcoats? The Daphne knit iteration is a great option.