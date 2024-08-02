I'm a minimalist fashion writer, this is how I'm styling Brat green this season

Forget what you heard about neutrals and quiet luxury. This season, it's all about shades that encapsulate dopamine dressing at its finest. From lavender to butter yellow, subtle hints of colour are making an appearance in virtually everyone's wardrobe, including those of us who tend to opt for muted earth tones. One colour, in particular, has been crowned the colour to look out for, and it's none other than the brightest iteration of green: Brat green.

Recently made viral by artist Charli XCX, this shade of yellow-green was hand-picked by the singer as the face of her most recent album titled Brat. Revealing in an interview with Surface Magazine that she and her team roadtested 65 different colours until landing on the perfect Brat green shade. In her words, Charli XCX describes the colour as an off-trend hue that triggers the idea of something wrong.

Little did she know, Brat green was well on its way to becoming everything but off-trend. Becoming a hit during the runways of various Spring/Summer 2024 shows like Coperni, Tod's, and Roberto Cavalli, the shade of green was spotted in different variations, from full-out green gowns to subtle shirting layering pieces to accessories.

Coperni SS24 runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of its runway success, some might argue that bright green continues to be a challenging shade to incorporate into your wardrobe, myself included. As someone who opts for neutrals daily, the idea of wearing a full bright green two-piece is daunting at best.

Which is why I decided to find some beginner-friendly ways to incorporate the shade without shifting my usual muted capsule wardrobe. Bringing in inspiration from Coperni's green shirt layered over a grey suit and Tod's subtle use of the colour, it's no wonder the style set has quickly caught on, bringing plenty of inspiration making me feel very inspired.

Tod's SS24 runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, I have compiled five expert-led ways of embracing Brat green, the minimalist way. Time to get your greens.

5 WAYS TO STYLE BRAT GREEN

Neutral dress + Heels

A classic approach that can easily be taken into the transseasonal weather is pairing a sleek white dress with a sharp pop of green. Opt for a ribbed dress in the colder months or a linen dress during the summer. Regardless of the material, this outfit combination will quickly become one of your favourites.

Jeans + Shirt

'Jeans and a nice top' is a winning millenial formula, and as a member of the Gen-Z community, there is nothing I enjoy more than adding a slight twist to an effortless classic. Enter jeans and a brat green top. This outfit combination can easily be styled for the daytime with some classic mesh flats, or with heeled sandals for a night out.

Mini skirt + Heels

A personal favourite, an earthy brown and green pairing never fails to look effortlessly chic. Opt for a mini skirt and heels combination slightly softened by a white silk top to harmonise the outfit and keep you feeling breezy on any long, hot summer day.

Jeans + Cardigan

Jeans and a cardigan is an outfit formula that appears stylish and doesn't take away any comfort. This season, why not add a Brat green cardigan to your usual knitwear repertoire?

Dress + Sandals

It wouldn't be summer without one or two formal engagements. From weddings to birthday parties, these events serve as the perfect occasion to go all out and experiment with a brighter dress hue. The drama is in the details with these looks, so pair it with a sleek, elevated heel and accessories.