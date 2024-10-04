This divisive coat is Hailey Bieber's secret to instantly making any outfit look chic

Hailey Bieber is a street-style guru in her own right. With her iconic daytime looks, transitional outfits, and iconic accessories, it's no wonder we at MC HQ are always drawn to her looks for some serious outfit inspiration.

Most recently, the new mum was spotted in what seems to be the perfect lazy-girl-approved outfit formula for those brisk autumnal days. A simple T-shirt, jeans, and trainers may not seem groundbreaking, but as any style expert knows, one simple piece can help transform and elevate any look: enter the leopard coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leopard print has been causing a stir all year; from handbags to dresses, it quickly crept onto autumnal wear this season. Seen on the runways of Christian Dior and Balenciaga this Autumn/Winter 2024, we're sure it's here to stay, and we're not mad about it.

Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The seemingly divisive print has been a hit among celebs and street-style icons alike. Hailey Bieber wore her sleek leopard Toteme number with a YSL bag, baggy jeans, a black top, and classic Adidas Gazelle trainers. Making it clear that any wardrobe woes this autumn can be solved with a super chic blazer as the perfect wardrobe accent.

So, if you're looking for an excellent leopard coat to invest in this season, we have rounded up our top options below.

Shop leopard coats

Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard £4,110 at Toteme As seen on Hailey Bieber herself, style this coat with a classic pair of denim and red trainers for an everyday stylish look.

Asos Design Longline Duster Jacket £75 at ASOS This lightweight duster jacket is a great transitional weather option under £100.

Wiggy Kit Mercer Coat £795 at Wiggy Kit This timeless silhouette just received a super chic leopard-print upgrade.

River Island Brown Leopard Print Jacquard Coat £95 at River Island A great under £100 piece

Rixo Milly Bohemia Leopard £485 at Rixo A 70s-inspired style, this coat seamlessly taps into a classic leopard coat making it an investment piece for many years to come.

Theory Leopard-Print Jacket With Double Zip £895 Theory For a relaxed fit, this Thoery jacket fits perfertly.

Mes Demoiselles Paris Fiona coat £321 at Mesdemoiselles Paris A stellar water-repellent option that is equally as chic as it is functional.

Zimmermann Illustration Leopard-Print Wool and Silk-Blend Twill Coat £2,250 at Net-A-Porter For a utilitarian twist, this Zimmermann coat is the ultimate go-to.

Albaray Animal Cord Trench Coat £199 at Albaray For those who love trench coats, this option is a true must-have.