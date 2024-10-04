This divisive coat is Hailey Bieber's secret to instantly making any outfit look chic

Hailey Bieber is a street-style guru in her own right. With her iconic daytime looks, transitional outfits, and iconic accessories, it's no wonder we at MC HQ are always drawn to her looks for some serious outfit inspiration.

Most recently, the new mum was spotted in what seems to be the perfect lazy-girl-approved outfit formula for those brisk autumnal days. A simple T-shirt, jeans, and trainers may not seem groundbreaking, but as any style expert knows, one simple piece can help transform and elevate any look: enter the leopard coat.

Hailey Bieber wearing a leopard coat

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leopard print has been causing a stir all year; from handbags to dresses, it quickly crept onto autumnal wear this season. Seen on the runways of Christian Dior and Balenciaga this Autumn/Winter 2024, we're sure it's here to stay, and we're not mad about it.

Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2024

Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The seemingly divisive print has been a hit among celebs and street-style icons alike. Hailey Bieber wore her sleek leopard Toteme number with a YSL bag, baggy jeans, a black top, and classic Adidas Gazelle trainers. Making it clear that any wardrobe woes this autumn can be solved with a super chic blazer as the perfect wardrobe accent.

So, if you're looking for an excellent leopard coat to invest in this season, we have rounded up our top options below.

Shop leopard coats

Pony Hair Coat Leopard
Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard

As seen on Hailey Bieber herself, style this coat with a classic pair of denim and red trainers for an everyday stylish look.

Asos Design Longline Duster Jacket in Brushed Leopard Print
Asos Design Longline Duster Jacket

This lightweight duster jacket is a great transitional weather option under £100.

Mercer Coat
Wiggy Kit Mercer Coat

This timeless silhouette just received a super chic leopard-print upgrade.

Brown Leopard Print Jacquard Coat
River Island Brown Leopard Print Jacquard Coat

A great under £100 piece

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
Rixo Milly Bohemia Leopard

A 70s-inspired style, this coat seamlessly taps into a classic leopard coat making it an investment piece for many years to come.

Leopard-Print Jacket With Double Zip
Theory Leopard-Print Jacket With Double Zip

For a relaxed fit, this Thoery jacket fits perfertly.

Fiona
Mes Demoiselles Paris Fiona coat

A stellar water-repellent option that is equally as chic as it is functional.

Illustration Leopard-Print Wool and Silk-Blend Twill Coat
Zimmermann Illustration Leopard-Print Wool and Silk-Blend Twill Coat

For a utilitarian twist, this Zimmermann coat is the ultimate go-to.

Animal Cord Trench Coat
Albaray Animal Cord Trench Coat

For those who love trench coats, this option is a true must-have.

