This divisive coat is Hailey Bieber's secret to instantly making any outfit look chic
*adds to cart*
Hailey Bieber is a street-style guru in her own right. With her iconic daytime looks, transitional outfits, and iconic accessories, it's no wonder we at MC HQ are always drawn to her looks for some serious outfit inspiration.
Most recently, the new mum was spotted in what seems to be the perfect lazy-girl-approved outfit formula for those brisk autumnal days. A simple T-shirt, jeans, and trainers may not seem groundbreaking, but as any style expert knows, one simple piece can help transform and elevate any look: enter the leopard coat.
Leopard print has been causing a stir all year; from handbags to dresses, it quickly crept onto autumnal wear this season. Seen on the runways of Christian Dior and Balenciaga this Autumn/Winter 2024, we're sure it's here to stay, and we're not mad about it.
The seemingly divisive print has been a hit among celebs and street-style icons alike. Hailey Bieber wore her sleek leopard Toteme number with a YSL bag, baggy jeans, a black top, and classic Adidas Gazelle trainers. Making it clear that any wardrobe woes this autumn can be solved with a super chic blazer as the perfect wardrobe accent.
So, if you're looking for an excellent leopard coat to invest in this season, we have rounded up our top options below.
Shop leopard coats
As seen on Hailey Bieber herself, style this coat with a classic pair of denim and red trainers for an everyday stylish look.
This lightweight duster jacket is a great transitional weather option under £100.
A 70s-inspired style, this coat seamlessly taps into a classic leopard coat making it an investment piece for many years to come.
A stellar water-repellent option that is equally as chic as it is functional.
For a utilitarian twist, this Zimmermann coat is the ultimate go-to.
