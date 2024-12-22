Mocha Mousse is Pantone’s colour of 2025 — here’s how to wear it now

2024 was the year that the colour burgundy dominated our wardrobes, and earlier this month, Pantone announced its colour of next year as Mocha Mousse. The dessert-adjacent shade was chosen for its “inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth” which “extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement.

A mixture between chocolate and milky coffee, the colour feels aligned with the quiet luxury-fication of fashion and trends that has continued to reign supreme. It conjures visions of women like Charli XCX, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, who have all embraced tonal brown dressing.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Love it or hate it, it’s here to stay — here’s how you can get ahead of the curve and start infusing some mocha-mousse goodness into your wardrobe.

Shop Mocha Mousse

Saint Laurent Pussy-Bow Blouse £1,275 at Net-a-porter Every it-girl from Charli XCX to Bella Hadid has been seen in Saint Laurent’s sheer brown ensembles. Tap into the trend with this pussybow blouse — perfect for layering or baring all.

Mango Suede Leather Boots £159.99 These boots from Mango are ticking all our boxes. Kitten heel, check. Buckle detail, check. Brown suede, check. Add to cart immediately.

Zara Short Knitted Coat With Scarf £69.99 at Zara This Zara knit is the ideal way to channel everyday mocha mousse. Pair with a simple white tee and jeans.

Sequin Midi Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom £35.99 (Was £49.99) This sequin number from Mango is mocha-mousse party perfection.

Emma Brewin Fur Cowboy Hat £495 at Emma Brewin We realise this is more on the chocolate side, but Emma Brewin’s fuzzy hats never go out of style. Embrace your inner cowboy with this silhouette.

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Bag £3,410 at Bottega Veneta The Andiamo bag from Bottega Veneta won’t be going anywhere next year. Invest in this light brown colourway to be bang on trend.

Weave the hottest colour of 2025 into your every day wardrobe with these Lulu Lemon leggings.

Rick Owens Maxi Skirt Now £644 (Was £715) at Ssense This wool maxi skirt from Rick Owens is perhaps mocha-mousse at its finest. Cosy, comfortable and yet incredible chic.

Toteme Double Clasp Wool Coat £1,030 at Mytheresa We love Toteme and we love this coat. The leather trim feels like chocolate sprinkles on top of a cappuccino.

Falke Chunky Socks £22 at Toast Wool socks are always a necessity. This ribbed pair from Toast would look great worn with loafers.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Trainers £90 at Asos These ultra-stacked Gazelle trainers are perfect for those looking for a softer take on mocha mousse. The different shades of cream streaked with a darker brown is a subtle nod to coffee.

Hai Lillian Blouse in Brown Hai Lillian Blouse £198 at Home Of Hai This tie-front blouse in silk from cult-favourite label Hai will be a warm and rich addition to any wardrobe.

Falke 50 Denier Tights £27 at Falke Brown tights are perhaps one of the easiest ways to tap into the mocha-mousse craze. We love this matte pair from Falke.