Mocha Mousse is Pantone’s colour of 2025 — here’s how to wear it now

Why wait until next year?

Mocha Mousse trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rebecca Jane Hill
By
published
in Buying Guides

2024 was the year that the colour burgundy dominated our wardrobes, and earlier this month, Pantone announced its colour of next year as Mocha Mousse. The dessert-adjacent shade was chosen for its “inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth” which “extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement.

A mixture between chocolate and milky coffee, the colour feels aligned with the quiet luxury-fication of fashion and trends that has continued to reign supreme. It conjures visions of women like Charli XCX, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, who have all embraced tonal brown dressing.

Love it or hate it, it’s here to stay — here’s how you can get ahead of the curve and start infusing some mocha-mousse goodness into your wardrobe.

Shop Mocha Mousse

Pussy-Bow Silk-Chiffon Blouse
Saint Laurent Pussy-Bow Blouse

Every it-girl from Charli XCX to Bella Hadid has been seen in Saint Laurent’s sheer brown ensembles. Tap into the trend with this pussybow blouse — perfect for layering or baring all.

Suede Leather Boot With Buckle Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Suede Leather Boots

These boots from Mango are ticking all our boxes. Kitten heel, check. Buckle detail, check. Brown suede, check. Add to cart immediately.

Short Knitted Coat With Scarf
Zara Short Knitted Coat With Scarf

This Zara knit is the ideal way to channel everyday mocha mousse. Pair with a simple white tee and jeans.

Mango Sequin Midi Skirt
Sequin Midi Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom

This sequin number from Mango is mocha-mousse party perfection.

Emma Brewin Chocolate Fur Cowboy Hat — Emma Brewin
Emma Brewin Fur Cowboy Hat

We realise this is more on the chocolate side, but Emma Brewin’s fuzzy hats never go out of style. Embrace your inner cowboy with this silhouette.

Women's Small Andiamo in Pinecone
Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Bag

The Andiamo bag from Bottega Veneta won’t be going anywhere next year. Invest in this light brown colourway to be bang on trend.

Lulu Lemon Align high-rise leggings - 28

Weave the hottest colour of 2025 into your every day wardrobe with these Lulu Lemon leggings.

Brown Porterville Coda Maxi Skirt
Rick Owens Maxi Skirt

This wool maxi skirt from Rick Owens is perhaps mocha-mousse at its finest. Cosy, comfortable and yet incredible chic.

Double Clasp Wool Coat
Toteme Double Clasp Wool Coat

We love Toteme and we love this coat. The leather trim feels like chocolate sprinkles on top of a cappuccino.

Falke Striggings Chunky Socks | Nutmeg Melange
Falke Chunky Socks

Wool socks are always a necessity. This ribbed pair from Toast would look great worn with loafers.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Trainers in Cream and Burgundy
Adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Trainers

These ultra-stacked Gazelle trainers are perfect for those looking for a softer take on mocha mousse. The different shades of cream streaked with a darker brown is a subtle nod to coffee.

Hai Lillian Blouse in BrownHai Lillian Blouse in Brown
Hai Lillian Blouse

This tie-front blouse in silk from cult-favourite label Hai will be a warm and rich addition to any wardrobe.

Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights
Falke 50 Denier Tights

Brown tights are perhaps one of the easiest ways to tap into the mocha-mousse craze. We love this matte pair from Falke.

ALAÏA Le Teckel medium nubuck shoulder bag
Alaïa Le Teckel medium shoulder bag

