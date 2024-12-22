Mocha Mousse is Pantone’s colour of 2025 — here’s how to wear it now
Why wait until next year?
2024 was the year that the colour burgundy dominated our wardrobes, and earlier this month, Pantone announced its colour of next year as Mocha Mousse. The dessert-adjacent shade was chosen for its “inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth” which “extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement.
A mixture between chocolate and milky coffee, the colour feels aligned with the quiet luxury-fication of fashion and trends that has continued to reign supreme. It conjures visions of women like Charli XCX, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, who have all embraced tonal brown dressing.
Love it or hate it, it’s here to stay — here’s how you can get ahead of the curve and start infusing some mocha-mousse goodness into your wardrobe.
Shop Mocha Mousse
Every it-girl from Charli XCX to Bella Hadid has been seen in Saint Laurent’s sheer brown ensembles. Tap into the trend with this pussybow blouse — perfect for layering or baring all.
These boots from Mango are ticking all our boxes. Kitten heel, check. Buckle detail, check. Brown suede, check. Add to cart immediately.
This Zara knit is the ideal way to channel everyday mocha mousse. Pair with a simple white tee and jeans.
This sequin number from Mango is mocha-mousse party perfection.
We realise this is more on the chocolate side, but Emma Brewin’s fuzzy hats never go out of style. Embrace your inner cowboy with this silhouette.
The Andiamo bag from Bottega Veneta won’t be going anywhere next year. Invest in this light brown colourway to be bang on trend.
This wool maxi skirt from Rick Owens is perhaps mocha-mousse at its finest. Cosy, comfortable and yet incredible chic.
We love Toteme and we love this coat. The leather trim feels like chocolate sprinkles on top of a cappuccino.
Wool socks are always a necessity. This ribbed pair from Toast would look great worn with loafers.
These ultra-stacked Gazelle trainers are perfect for those looking for a softer take on mocha mousse. The different shades of cream streaked with a darker brown is a subtle nod to coffee.
Hai Lillian Blouse in Brown
This tie-front blouse in silk from cult-favourite label Hai will be a warm and rich addition to any wardrobe.
Brown tights are perhaps one of the easiest ways to tap into the mocha-mousse craze. We love this matte pair from Falke.
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
