5 of our biggest fashion trend predications for 2025

2025 is around the corner — can you believe it! And with a new year comes a new opportunity for a style shake-up.

But how can you experiment, while still looking on-trend we hear you ask? Have no fear. We’ve got out our crystal ball to look into the future, and predict exactly what trends are going to reign supreme in 2025 (we’re joking, there’s no crystal ball — fashion is kind of our thing).

Earlier this month, Pantone announced its colour of 2025 as ‘Mocha Mousse’ which it describes as “a warming, brown hue imbued with richness”. Already a mainstay in the wardrobes of it-girls, this shade will go stratospheric in the new year.

Bella Hadid is already a big fan of Mocha Mousse (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve also looked at the data. In Pinterest’s 2025 report, which examines searches and platform users’ behaviour, the phrase ‘Rococo outfit’ was up by a humongous 5465%. The report said: “Gen Z and Boomers are driving this love of classic corset gowns, luxe accessories and ornate tablescapes”.

As is always the case, it’s not ‘out with the old and in with the new’ but more ‘back around with the old’. Let’s explore the rest of our 2025 trend predictions.

Shop 2025 Fashion Trends

Modern Ballet

Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Listen, we know ‘balletcore’ had a viral online moment at the start of this year. But ballet influences were seen all over the spring/summer 2025 catwalks. From Simone Rocha’s tutus to Maximillian Davis’s Ferragamo ribbon-tied heels and wrap-around cardigans, it’s time to start practicing your pliés. Think soft-pastel hues, plenty of tulle, and of course, satin flats.

It’s Asymmetry

Coperni Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This trend is a sliding scale. On one end, we have the more accessible Charli XCX and her asymmetrical skirts which became a staple of her Brat tour wardrobe this year. Considering she’s headlining Primavera next summer, we expect this look to continue well into the new year. Iris Law and Claire Alva have also been spotted rocking the trend. On the other end, we have one-legged trousers as shown by designers such as Victoria Beckham, Coperni and Louis Vuitton as part of their spring/summer 2025 collections. An extreme look, yes, but as part of a layered ensemble, actually quite chic. Take the plunge (or the chop) for 2025.

Super Stripes

Rihanna wearing head-to-toe stripes earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re not just talking about a regular stripey top here. We mean stripes, on stripes, on stripes. As seen on the spring/summer 2025 runways of Proenza Schouler and Louis Vuitton, it’s all about layering or mixing and matching your stripes. We have a strong feeling 2025 will be the year we say goodbye to quiet luxury, and embrace louder, bolder style instead — this is a sure fire way to do so.

ASOS Design Satin Bias Maxi Skirt ASOS, £30

All Slogan Everything

Zendaya wearing Loewe's 'I Told Ya' T-shirt earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

A slogan tee is never not in fashion. But this year, thanks to moments such as Loewe’s ‘I Told Ya’ T-shirt for Challengers and Dua Lipa wearing an Idea Books ‘Winona’ cap on a British beach, slogans were booming. Considering they were also all-over the runway for spring/summer 2025, particularly in New York with designers like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Coach and Willy Chavarria, sassy phrases are going to remain firmly in our wardrobes for 2025.

Idea 'Do You Know Who I Am?' cap Idea, £40

Sexy and See-Through

Sportmax Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been 26 years since Carrie Bradshaw wore ‘The Naked Dress’ on her first date with Mr Big — an iconic look that has continued to influence modern fashion time and time again. Sheer was a hugely dominant trend across the spring/summer 2025 catwalks with designers like Chloe, Loewe, Fendi, Valentino and Sportmax all showcasing transparent, peekaboo fabrics. Will you dare to bare?