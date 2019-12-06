Christmas gifts for mum

Christmas gifts for Mum that will give you major brownie points

Marie Claire

Stuck for Christmas present ideas? Browse our pick of the best gifts for mums

The best mums deserve the best gifts. That’s why we’ve put together the ultimate guide for spoiling your mum this Christmas.

We’ve searched the internet far and wide to curate the best-of-the-best gifts to buy now…. and Christmas 2019 is looking like the best one yet.

With only a few weeks left to Christmas (and the panic rising) we’ve done the hard work for you. From gifts for the green thumb to the glamour-obsessive, from the house proud to the hair proud, we’ve got your mum sorted.

So whether you want to treat her to some new lounge-wear, or you’re dying to gift her some gorgeous homeware, we’ve found a gift for every budget, large and small.

We’ve chosen little luxuries that won’t break the bank (here’s looking at you, salted caramel truffles) alongside full-blown indulgences (we just might have to get matching sets of those pyjamas…)

We can’t wait to hear what our favourite anti-heroine is up to in Elizabeth Strout’s new novel in the Olive Kitteridge series Olive, Again. The beautiful blue and yellow hardback would make the perfect stocking filler for mum.

Save her a fortune on blowdries (and gift her an extra fifteen minutes in bed) with ghd’s hot brush for dry hair that will replicate the salon effect with just few strokes first thing in the morning. Is there a better gift than the gift of good hair? We don’t think so, either.

Latest Stories

If your to-buy-for list seems to be growing by the day, forget the slog of trawling the shops because we’ve got you covered on that front, too. Check out our guides to the perfect Christmas gifts for kids, Christmas gifts for her and Christmas gifts for him when you’re finished.

So, put the kettle on, pat down your sheet mask, grab your credit card and start scrolling.

You can thank us later. Happy shopping…

Colour-Block Leather Gloves, £55, COS

For the mums who want practicality to stay stylish. These elegant leather gloves are lined with cashmere for added luxe.

EUROPEAN FIR TREE artificial Christmas tree, from £349 with built-in LED lights at BALSAM HILL

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout, £11.48, Amazon

Our favourite anti-heroine is back and better than ever. The latest offering in Elizabeth Strout's Olive Kitteridge saga is sure to prove a page turner for your mum this Christmas. (Plus, you can borrow it after.)

Jeenaa black closure bag, £37.99

This black croc-effect bag is both practical and totally elegant, perfect for the on-the-go Ma.

Richard Ginori x Luke Edward Hall teacup set, £215, Matches Fashion

Artist of the moment Luke Edward Hall has collaborated with porcelain manufacturer Richard Ginori on this almost-too-good-to-use teacup and saucer set of two that mum will love.

Beulah Harita coat, £695

A dream coat for the most elegant of mums. This velvet tweed trench is a thing of dreams.

Frida Kahlo Basket Bag, £245, Lulu Guinness

Show one amazing woman how much you appreciate her by celebrating another with this cute-as-a-button straw bag.

The Modist LAYEUR’s Borden button down maxi skirt, £265

La Mer Eye Concentrate, £160, Selfridges

Treat your mum to something she'd never buy herself. This La Mer eye cream targets dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles, alongside protecting against further damage. There's luxury and then there's luxury.

Picasso Cushion Cover, £110, The Conran Shop

Don't just confine art to the walls: this tapestry Cushion cover depicting Picasso's 'Seated Woman in a Blue Dress' is the ultimate gift for art-loving mums.

Amanda Wakeley chunky silver necklace,

A simple modern addition to any look. Dressed up or down, this chunky necklace will be your mama's new best friend.

Crabtree & Evelyn Falling Stars body and hair oil, £27

A bottled, botanical blend of passion fruit, Vitamin E and sunflower - perfect for both body and hair.

Missoma Lucy Williams gold chunky entwine hoops, £89

Ghost Darlene jacket, £265

ROBERTS Revival Digital Radio With Alarm, £149.99, John Lewis

Give your mum a little piece of nostalgia this Christmas with this top of the range radio in a classic design. It's sure to sit pretty in any kitchen.

Silent pool gin, £37

Made with 24 botanicals that all work together in a marriage of floral and citrus notes. Delicious.

e.l.f Happy hydration cream, £12

For all those sleepless nights she's had worrying about you - the least you can do is offer her some relief. Welcome, this luxuriously moisturising cream.

Amanda Wakeley tote bag, £295

The perfect everyday bag that will accompany her effortlessly throughout the year.

Aliyah Hussain Ceramic Twist Earrings, £45, Tate Shop

These ceramic earrings are handmade by designer Aliyah Hussain at her studio in Salford, and would make a very special gift for somebody equally special.

Illamasqua classic red lipstick bundle, £36

Eyeko eye boost serum, £32

The Jag Print Long Pyjama Set, £150, Desmond & Dempsey

These beautifully soft pyjamas are the only thing we want to be lounging around in on Christmas morning. Get them monogrammed for no extra charge to make them extra special. Your mum is guaranteed to love them.

The Winter House Salted Caramel Truffles, £27, Charbonnel et Walker

Real Luxury Scented Candle, £46, NEOM Organics

This candle smells seriously amazing. Blending essential oils including lavender and jasmine, it's just perfect for an early night winter wind-down.

GHD Glide Hot Brush, £139, John Lewis

Bad hair days are a thing of the past with this smoothing hot brush from one of the best heat styling brands around. Whether your mum has long or short hair, it's a gift that she'll be thanking you for well into 2020.

Coffees of the World Gift Set, £25, Whittard of Chelsea

For the mum who loves coffee, this set of nine individual coffees from around the world makes a lovely, thoughtful gift.

Pandora Me link bracelet, £70

Made from sustainable sterling silver and able to hold up to eight charms, this is a lovely gift she will hold onto forever.

Paul Smith Ombre Check Wool Scarf, £88, Liberty London

This check wool scarf is definitely one you'll be wanting to inherit. What's more is that it's discounted at the minute, so grab it while you can!

ESPA Time for Sleep bath oil and sleep balm gift set, £22

The perfect ensemble of oils and a relaxing balm to keep her rested throughout the festive period.

Jeenaa clutch, £37.99

An exquisite clutch fixed with handcrafted embellishments that can be worn on the shoulder or held in hand.

Missoma gold double bauble bracelet, £70

18kt gold vermeil bracelet. How lovely.

Femme de Force solid perfume, £22.50

Filled with sensuous floral and citrus notes, all contained in a twist-up applicator - it's perfect for anyone who is on the go.

Monsoon gold velvet midi dress, £80

A chic velvet midi dress covered in gold spots - the perfect item for any festive party.

Illamasqua matte primer, £28

