Our Beauty Editor Shares Her Least Glamorous, Most Budget-Friendly Holy Grail Products
My true can't-live-withouts
As Marie Claire's resident beauty editor, I'm in a pretty fortunate position—I get to try the gamut of new products on a weekly basis. Products come, products go, and after a while, it can become difficult to distinguish the truly innovative from what we've seen ad infinitum.
As I've waxed lyrical about many a time: overconsumption and mass consumerism are a real problem in the industry; there are simply too many products. And if it's confusing for someone who earns a living from it all, I can guarantee it's difficult for consumers. As such, I've developed a strict system for grading what makes it to my bathroom counter and vanity—and not just for space-related concerns, though that is top of mind in London.
For me, products have to work, and quickly—I don't always have the time to wait several weeks before I see results. The packaging has to be functional above all, and I'm not fussed if they look pretty when I pull them out of my bag, though that is a small perk.
So while lip glosses and blushes may come and go, I've maintained a small handful of staples that I'm never without. These may not be the most cutting-edge or aesthetically pleasing products, but I'd choose them over most new releases—and crucially, they're cheap, and that's sometimes all that matters. Ahead, my budget-friendly, totally unglamorous holy grails.
1. Aquaphor
Not an hour goes by without me reaching for a tube of Aquaphor. This is, hands down, the best lip balm on the market. I've always wanted to love those pretty pink ones that are trending, but they simply do not work on me, ever, and if I use them for more of a day, they result in lips that are chapped to the point of being painful. It's always Aquaphor to the rescue—within one to two uses, they're noticeably on the mend. These days, you can purchase a large 50g tube, which normally lasts me around four to six months, for £10.99 at Amazon.
2. Cetaphil Moisturising Cream
I've tried almost every budget moisturiser on the market, and this one comes out top. It's a great all rounder, and delivers, in my opinion, one of the most potent doses of hydration you can find in the drugstore. It's thick, creamy and one big tub normally lasts me around three to four months. You can use it on your body, but to me, that's a waste—it's up there with some £100 plus moisturisers in my eyes.
3. Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara
I have written an entire review on this mascara, here. It just doesn't get much better—I will always have a tube of this in my collection. It delivers a clean lash that looks fake; they're long, beautifully separated, with a healthy dose of volume. It's great for every day, and equally good for a black tie event, and it's fool-proof. It's rare that you can apply too much of this, and no, it never transfers.
4. BIC two-blade razors
These very particular razors from BIC are, for some reason, incredible. I always throw a few into my bag for holidays, and you can use your imagination, but I use them practically everywhere, including my face—and they don't break me out when using them in sensitive areas like above the lip. They're equally good on my limbs—they're sharp, stay sharp, and there's a lot in every pack, so they last me a really long time.
5. E.L.F Lip Oil
Name me a better lip oil and I'll call you a liar. No, not really—but you don't need to spend an arm and a leg on lip products, especially when you have this around. I've tried so many pricey lip oils, and these E.L.F ones are just as good, if not better. They deliver glass-like shine, last ages, and I love the tinted ones—the red delivers a lovely healthy pop of colour, and it's great to pair with brown overlined lips for that 90's look.
6. Weleda Skin Food
Perhaps the G.O.A.T. of my whole routine, what don't I use Skin Food for?! I use it under my eyes when I want to fill in fine lines. I use it all over my face during the winter or as a face mask for drier areas, and also for burns, bites... The list goes on, and on. This, for me, is true desert island fodder, and if you're not using it, you're missing out.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
