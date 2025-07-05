The sun has finally arrived and that soft, sweet, summery feeling is punctuating the air - so, let's enjoy it while it lasts. Yes, it's humid and sticky, and yes, I also can't stop telling everyone how hot I am, but this July there's far too much to miss. Grab a handheld fan and brave the breezeless British cities, because there's loads to do - whether you want to unwind at the newest wellness weekend in Manchester, or watch Pretty Woman under a Suffolk sunset. You can also enjoy a weekend in South Oxfordshire at the Henley Royal Regatta, or head to London City Island for a sun-soaked evening of food stalls and live music. And for those of you who need some respite from the rays (or if, like me, you're simply trying to plan cute, sweat-proof date nights), there are plenty of options for sun-dodgers, too. Take a look at 9 bits not to miss this July.

Things to do this July

Art

Saïdou Dicko: Tracing Shadows at The Photographers' Gallery, London

Self-taught visual artist Saïdou Dicko explores ancestral memory, cultural identity and shared experience through his photography, paintings, videos and installations. Through his work, Dicko 'creates a liminal space where meaning emerges through memory, emotion and personal reflection', and you'll find his latest exhibition at the Print Sales Gallery this month.

WHEN AND WHERE: 4 July - 7 September 2025 at The Photographers' Gallery, London. Free admission. More info here.

Food

Delight in delicious bites at Feast On Food Festival, Bristol

After a successful debut in 2024, Feast On Festival is back this year showcasing the best bites in Bristol. With over 40 restaurants and offerings from the city's best chefs and artisan producers, it's a weekend packed with delicious food, cooking demos and family friendly activities. It's also worth checking out Bristol Cider Week, a city-wide celebration running from 25th July which promises tastings, cider maker markets and city cider trails.

WHEN AND WHERE: 24 - 27 July 2025 at Clifton Downs, Bristol. Tickets and more info here.

Drinks

Try craft beers (with a side of yoga) at The Islander Festival, London

Head east to London City Island later this month, where this charming pocket of the capital will be bursting with sun-seekers and beer drinkers. You'll find a sky-high sunrise yoga session (with panoramic views of London, no less), as well as a craft beer festival taking over Hopewell Square.

WHEN AND WHERE: 24 - 26 July, London. Tickets and more info here.

Regency romance at the Bridgerton Candlelight experience (across UK venues)

Bridgerton fans, unite! Iconic venues across the UK will be transformed into stunning candlelit retreats this July, and your date will have no choice but to fall in love with you as you soak up the sounds of a string quartet performing classical renditions of the show's popular songs. You'll also be surrounded by thousands of candles and blossoms. Divine.

WHEN AND WHERE: 4 - 24 July, dates vary between venues (London, Liverpool, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow). Tickets and more info here.

Wellness

Beats and breathwork at a wellness day party, Manchester

Head to Courts Club for Sunday Ritual, an accessible 'wellness day party' like no other. Yep, you read that correctly - all the vibes of a festival with DJ sets and dancing, but sprinkled with kettlebell classes, yoga, breathwork sessions and ice baths.

WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday 6 July 2025 at Courts Club, Manchester. Booking and information here.

Unique Experiences

Try your luck at Squid Game: The Experience, London

The Netflix hit's immersive experience has been hugely popular in Madrid, New York, Sydney and Korea - and now, it has settled for a run in London. Following the record-breaking success of Squid Game season 3, it's your turn to see if you can beat the clock playing games recreated from the series - including Memory Steps on the towering glass bridge, and the infamous Red Light Green Light.

WHEN AND WHERE: Until January 2026 at Immerse LDN, ExceL London. Tickets and more info here.

Shows

Dance and dine the night away at Copacobana, The London Cabaret Club

Leave London behind and step into the heart of Rio as this punchy spectacle takes over the famous Bloomsbury Ballroom. With a live Latin band, unmissable feathered costumes and a gourmet three-course meal, it's a big, bold and brilliant night brimming with electric dancing, delicious food and unbeatable Brazilian charisma.

WHEN AND WHERE : 3 July - 27 September 2025 at The London Cabaret Club, London. Tickets and more info here.

Outdoors

Watch classic cosy movies at castles and estates, across the UK

Outdoor cinemas just got a huge makeover. This summer, Adventure Cinema is screening the likes of Bridget Jones, Wicked and Mama Mia! at some of the most beautiful castles, estates and National Trust venues across the UK. Grab a blanket and your besties, because this is not to be missed.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 21st September 2025 across UK venues. Bookings and more info here.

Family Fun

Sun and sportsmanship at Henley Royal Regatta

The annual rowing event is back for summer, and this year Henley Royal Regatta will see over 4,000 athletes competing in over 400 races across the six days. Sit along the Berkshire bank and watch the event from the Regatta enclosure, which is free to enter and open to families - a great day out for the little ones.