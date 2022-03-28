Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Spring is finally here which means that Easter is quickly approaching, and while we fully encourage buying yourself as much chocolate as possible, this year we are treating ourselves to a beauty Easter egg to celebrate the special occasion.

If you’re wondering what on earth that might be, don’t worry, as we’ve got all the info you could ever need. Much like the popular beauty advent calendars that sell out every single December, beauty Easter eggs are giving chocolate a run for it’s money this April.

Lots of our favourite beauty brands such as Rituals, Lush and L’OCCITANE have brought out their own beauty Easter eggs this year, but we’d be quick, as they are sure to sell out in no time.

The decorative egg boxes house some of the brand’s most popular products, and make for a beautiful gift to treat yourself or a loved one this Easter. Not only do you get to try out some new products, but the boxes make for some seriously cute storage when you are done.

Online retailers such as LookFantastic have also brought out their own versions, full of lots of different brands for you to try. Let’s face it, after indulging on lots of chocolate, you can’t go wrong with a little self-care to bring your skin back to life.

Now, time to browse some of the best beauty Easter eggs on the market. Happy shopping…

The best beauty Easter eggs to buy now: