We hope the Easter Bunny brings us one of these...
Spring is finally here which means that Easter is quickly approaching, and while we fully encourage buying yourself as much chocolate as possible, this year we are treating ourselves to a beauty Easter egg to celebrate the special occasion.
If you’re wondering what on earth that might be, don’t worry, as we’ve got all the info you could ever need. Much like the popular beauty advent calendars that sell out every single December, beauty Easter eggs are giving chocolate a run for it’s money this April.
Lots of our favourite beauty brands such as Rituals, Lush and L’OCCITANE have brought out their own beauty Easter eggs this year, but we’d be quick, as they are sure to sell out in no time.
The decorative egg boxes house some of the brand’s most popular products, and make for a beautiful gift to treat yourself or a loved one this Easter. Not only do you get to try out some new products, but the boxes make for some seriously cute storage when you are done.
Online retailers such as LookFantastic have also brought out their own versions, full of lots of different brands for you to try. Let’s face it, after indulging on lots of chocolate, you can’t go wrong with a little self-care to bring your skin back to life.
The best beauty Easter eggs to buy now:
The LookFantastic Beauty Egg, £65 (worth £217) | LookFantastic
After five sell-out years, the LookFantastic Beauty Egg is back for 2022 and better than ever. This year, you'll be able to indulge in eight expertly selected products, including the Elemis AHA Cleansing Butter and Rodial's Soft Focus Glow Drops, perfect for a little self-indulgence or as a treat for someone special.
The Ritual Of Mehr Easter Egg Gift Set, £39.90 | Rituals
How beautiful is this Rituals gift? This unisex, limited-edition Easter egg set features a range of body cosmetics infused with energising sweet orange and cedar wood, to boost your mood and energise your soul. It contains a The Ritual of Mehr foaming shower gel, The Ritual of Mehr hand balm, a travel size L'Éclat perfume and a Fortune repairing lip balm.
Almond Beauty Easter Egg, £16 | L’OCCITANE
Discover the mouth-watering scent of almond with this must-have collection from L'OCCITANE. The decorative egg contains an Almond Shower Oil, an Almond Delicious Soap, and an Almond Delicious Hands to leave your skin feeling softer than ever.
Golden Egg, from £40 | Lush
The Golden Egg from Lush is made from 100% recycled materials, and contains a dazzling collection of sweet Easter bathing and body treats, including the Big Golden Egg bath bomb that is exclusive to this gift.
Four Mini Easter Eggs Set, £24 (worth £32) | L’OCCITANE
If you liked the look of the L'OCCITANE Easter egg, then you will love this. This lovely gift set is made up of four Easter eggs, each of which contains two 10ml Shea Butter hand creams in various irresistible scents, including Cherry Blossom and Rose. Who needs chocolate?
BABOR Easter Egg, was £46.90 now £38.55 | Allbeauty
BABOR's much-loved Easter egg is back for another year. This limited-edition gift is packed with skin-correcting formulas for all skin types. The 14-day intensive treatment supplies valuable active ingredients to strengthen, protect and firm your skin, perfect for awakening the complexion after the stress of winter.
GLOSSYBOX Easter Egg, £35 | GLOSSYBOX
GLOSSYBOX's Easter egg is worth over £110 and includes 12 top beauty buys, with brands such as Too Faced, Neal's Yard, St Tropez and more. It goes on sale on the 6th of April, and if you want early access and an exclusive discount, you can subscribe to GLOSSYBOX using the link below.
Beauty Bakerie Organic Blending Eggs Six Pack, was £17 now £14.45 | Feelunique
Ok, so this isn't technically an Easter egg, but we couldn't not include this adorable gift set. Treat a fellow beauty lover to these beauty sponges for seamless blending while doing your makeup.