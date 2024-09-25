This summer firmly cemented all things Western, from fringes to suede and classic cowboy boots- it seems like Bella Hadid isn't the only one in her cowgirl era. And although we're not ones to ever shy away from a cowboy boot, we are always in the lookout for a great pair of autumnal boots to help elevate any everyday outfit.

This season, as firmly cemented by the Autumn/Winter 2024 runways, we'll be seeing another all-time favourite boot style take over: riding boots. Riding boots have long been a fashion favourite for adding polish to every day outfits and after a few seasons away from the limelight, they are back thanks to brands like Gucci who have given this classic style an update by adding the signature Gucci horsebit to the back of the boot and extending the length to over the knee.

Chanel Autumn/Winter 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly at Christian Dior and Chanel the knee-length boot was styled in a sophisticated manner with chic black turtlenecks and sheer skirts, that serve as excellent office dressing inspiration.

Gucci Autumn/Winter 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over on the high street, brands like Massimo Dutti and Reformation are releasing their own autumnal iterations in suede, chocolate brown and classic black with removable dainty embellishments.

Regardless of what you're looking for, riding boots are a sophisticated autumn boot that can easily be paired over straight leg jeans and a barn jacket or with a sheer skirt and turtleneck, like on the runway. You truly can't go wrong with this one.

Below, I have cherry-picked our top styles to invest in this season.

