This summer firmly cemented all things Western, from fringes to suede and classic cowboy boots- it seems like Bella Hadid isn't the only one in her cowgirl era. And although we're not ones to ever shy away from a cowboy boot, we are always in the lookout for a great pair of autumnal boots to help elevate any everyday outfit.

This season, as firmly cemented by the Autumn/Winter 2024 runways, we'll be seeing another all-time favourite boot style take over: riding boots. Riding boots have long been a fashion favourite for adding polish to every day outfits and after a few seasons away from the limelight, they are back thanks to brands like Gucci who have given this classic style an update by adding the signature Gucci horsebit to the back of the boot and extending the length to over the knee.

Chanel AW24

Chanel Autumn/Winter 2024

Similarly at Christian Dior and Chanel the knee-length boot was styled in a sophisticated manner with chic black turtlenecks and sheer skirts, that serve as excellent office dressing inspiration.

Gucci Autumn/Winter 2024 Riding Boots

Gucci Autumn/Winter 2024

Over on the high street, brands like Massimo Dutti and Reformation are releasing their own autumnal iterations in suede, chocolate brown and classic black with removable dainty embellishments.

Regardless of what you're looking for, riding boots are a sophisticated autumn boot that can easily be paired over straight leg jeans and a barn jacket or with a sheer skirt and turtleneck, like on the runway. You truly can't go wrong with this one.

Below, I have cherry-picked our top styles to invest in this season.

Shop Riding Boots

Riding-Style - Boots - Brown
Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation Nancy Knee Boot

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots

Leather Boots With Decorative Buckle
Mango Leather Boots With Decorative Buckle

Roger Vivier
Roger Vivier Très Vivier Boots in leather

Burgundy Riding Tall Boots
Jil Sander Burgundy Riding Tall Boots

Black Leather-Look High Leg Boots
Black Leather-Look High Leg Boots

Flat Suede Cowboy Boots
Dune Flat Suede Cowboy Boots

Buckles Leather Boots
Mango Buckles Leather Boots

Intouch
Russel & Bromley Intouch boots

Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

