Mango Has Just Dropped the Ultimate Summer Collab Collection with Supriya Lele
The celebrity-loved, British-Indian designer is known for clothes that ooze effortless, sensual sophistication
Following the sell-out success of last year's collaboration with Victoria Beckham, Mango has now turned its attentions to supporting lesser-known, emerging designers—a move we are firmly behind. Officially launching today, Mango Collective is "dedicated to celebrating the creativity and innovation of niche designers, bringing fresh perspectives to the fashion world". And its first beneficiary? The brilliant Supriya Lele.
A much-loved fixture on the London Fashion Week calendar, the British-Indian designer's signature sensual clothes have been worn by everyone from Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid to Rihanna over the years—and now, much to fashion-lovers' delight, they're making their high-street debut.
No need to set your alarms, either: the Supriya Lele x Mango collaboration collection has just dropped online, and trust me when I say you'll want to shop the lot.
Comprised of 34 pieces spanning clothing, swimwear, cover-ups, shoes, bags and jewellery, the collection is aptly named "A Summer Reverie", and exudes playful yet effortless sophistication—aka, everything your holiday wardrobe needs, and more.
Think sheer fabrics, glistening metallics, daring silhouettes, and must-have accessories that belie their high-street provenance.
Top of our wish-list? A diaphanous pale-pink shirt, that pairs perfectly with the cut-out waist leggings and vinyl wedge sandals from the collection. There's also a black, feather-effect knitted mini-dress that's bound to sell out, and a satin crop top and midi skirt set that has Nineties-era "It Girl" written all over it. And for a more casual vibe, we're obsessed with the semi-sheer, brown ruffled maxi skirt and ribbed white tank ensemble.
Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces from the Supriya Lele x Mango collaboration collection—while you still can...
Shop Supriya Lele x Mango
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
