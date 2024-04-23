Here's what I'm buying from the Victoria Beckham for Mango collection
Wear it like Beckham
We're suckers for a good high-street designer collaboration here at Marie Claire (here's what we loved in the Rokh x H&M collection), so when Victoria Beckham announced earlier this month that she would be teaming up with Spanish giant Mango, our excitement was off the charts.
Why? Because we've long been fans of her impeccable tailoring and fluid, sophisticated dresses, but haven't always had the budget to afford more than one piece every few months. Until now that is.
Mango are known for their affordable, trend-led fashion, and this collab, while slightly more premium than their usual lines, won't set you back ore than £300-a-piece, with accessories starting at £50. The capsule marks Mango's 40th anniversary and Victoria Beckham's first every High Street collaboration.
VB has cited the iconic French film La Piscine (1969), starring Jane Birkin, as her inspiration. This is evident in the gorgeous campaign, photographed by David Sims and styled by Emmanuelle Alt, starring models Anok Yai and Freya Nutter, shot against the crystalline backdrop of a swimming pool.
The wardrobe takes its cues from 70s style, but on the sophisticated side of the decade rather than the more bohemina (think Bianca Jagger wedding Mick).
You'll find the Victoria Beckham DNA at the core of the collection, aka impeccably cut tailoring, feminine slip and lingerie-inspired dresses, knitwear separates, chic tote bags and of course, heels.
The emphasis is on versatile pieces made of luxurious and natural fabrics such as linen and silk, in timeless and neutral hues of white, black and soft pastels.
Stand-out pieces include wide leg trousers with matching waistcoats and blazers, fluid slip dress in bias cuts and adorned with delicate ruffles, as well as sheer knitwear and blouses.
Quite frankly, it's been hard to pick favourite pieces amongst the 40+ that you'll be able to shop, but we've managed to narrow it down a little for you. We truly believe these dresses, tops, trousers and accessories will seamlessly slot into your forever wardrobe.
Each piece is named after things and places close to the designer's heart, including Essex, where she grew up, and London, where she founded her label and she resides part of the year.
It's all available to shop from 23rd April in-store and online from 9am BST.
Shop the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection:
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
