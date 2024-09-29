Yes, that sell out Mango shearling jacket is finally back in stock - act fast to get your hands on this years cosiest coat
I’ve never added to basket quicker
For a coat to reach cult status is nothing new, from Toteme’s scarf jacket which took hold of everyone’s wardrobe last year to Max Mara’s teddy coat which has had an enduring body of fans, our love for an iconic outerwear moment knows no bounds. When a high street coat takes up the top spot however, you better believe our excitement hits even higher levels. Such was the case with Mango’s shearling jacket which became a firm favourite with influencers and fashion insiders last year.
If you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on the fuzzy style last year, I’ve got some great news for you because Mango have re-launched it for AW24. Available in both a cozy cream shade and dark khaki shade, I predict it’s going to be just as popular this season so treat yourself now to get ahead of the trend.
One of the many reasons why Mango’s shearling jacket is so popular is because it looks seriously expensive giving designer styles a run for their money. Alongside the fuzzy shearling outer, it also features faux leather toggle style buttons and a modern cocoon shaped fit which give it a luxe finish. I’ve seen it in person and I can promise you, nobody will think this jacket is from the high street.
While Mango currently has close to full stock available online now, I don’t predict this coat will hang around for long especially once the cold weather starts to set in. So, if you do want to add it to your wardrobe, be prepared to move quickly. I know I’ll be adding it to my basket ASAP…
Shop the Mango shearling jacket
