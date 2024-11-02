I'm not lying, Mango coats are glorious right now
Bring on the colder weather
I think my local bank manager will agree with me, being a Fashion Editor who regularly trawls physical and online stores for the best new buys can have very serious consequences for my balance. And I guarantee he will not be understanding when I tell him that this season's Mango coats are so good, my payday check is going straight on them.
You may think I'm exaggerating for effect - and I am a little - but I know a good coat when I see one. I've helped collate edits of the best winter coats, shaggy coats, Autumn/Winter 2024 coat trends and camel coats after all.
And there are plenty of good coats in Mango's new in section right now, so much so that I can't choose a favourite.
There are designs so suit every taste and body shape, from classic tailored coats, to more fashion-forward faux leather belted ones.
All the main Autumn/Winter 2024 trends are ticked off too, from textured fabrics to statement shoulders and rich chocolate and burgundy hues.
There are minimalist 90s-style double-breasted coats and more bohemian-inspired shearling ones.
And the best thing about all these expensive-looking styles is that most of them cost less than £200, not bad for an investment purchase like a winter coat. Especially when you see that for some of them, the wool content is high (wool is warmer and more durable than synthetic fabrics).
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Without further ado, take a look at my edit of the best Mango coats below. I dare you to choose just one.
Shop Mango coats
At a fraction of the price of a real leather coat, this faux-fur trim number is hard to beat.
Scarf coats have been a huge trend the past few winters now, so now's the time to invest. The scarf is detachable too to give you more versatility.
This fur-effect coat is one of Mango's bestsellers and now comes in black too. Get it now or regret it later.
Another huge outerwear trend for Autumn/Winter 2024 is shaggy coats, and this leopard print style is a great way to embrace it.
There's no avoiding burgundy this season, and this coat will look great layered over a red wool suit.
When it comes to capsule wardrobes, every woman should own a timeless black belted coat.
This coat looks like it's come straight off the runway, despite its affordable price tag.
The scarf on this short coat is also detachable, so you don't have to worry about getting bored of the trend.
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
-
I've worked in the health industry for ten years - and I can safely say I'd avoid these 6 fitness trends at all costs
Trust me on this one.
By Ally Head
-
Jess Phillips, the UK’s Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women & Girls, has shared an important update about the new abortion clinic safe zones with us
“We will not allow women to be harassed as they make hard-won choices about their own lives...”
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Yes, buccal massage could be the answer to depuffing, relaxing and adding radiance to your complexion
Tips from an expert
By Rebecca Fearn