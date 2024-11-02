I'm not lying, Mango coats are glorious right now

I think my local bank manager will agree with me, being a Fashion Editor who regularly trawls physical and online stores for the best new buys can have very serious consequences for my balance. And I guarantee he will not be understanding when I tell him that this season's Mango coats are so good, my payday check is going straight on them.

You may think I'm exaggerating for effect - and I am a little - but I know a good coat when I see one. I've helped collate edits of the best winter coats, shaggy coats, Autumn/Winter 2024 coat trends and camel coats after all.

And there are plenty of good coats in Mango's new in section right now, so much so that I can't choose a favourite.

There are designs so suit every taste and body shape, from classic tailored coats, to more fashion-forward faux leather belted ones.

All the main Autumn/Winter 2024 trends are ticked off too, from textured fabrics to statement shoulders and rich chocolate and burgundy hues.

There are minimalist 90s-style double-breasted coats and more bohemian-inspired shearling ones.

And the best thing about all these expensive-looking styles is that most of them cost less than £200, not bad for an investment purchase like a winter coat. Especially when you see that for some of them, the wool content is high (wool is warmer and more durable than synthetic fabrics).

Without further ado, take a look at my edit of the best Mango coats below. I dare you to choose just one.

Shop Mango coats

Structured Wool Coat £199.99 at Mango Tapping into the exaggerated shoulder trend perfectly.

Leather-Effect Coat With Fur-Effect Trim £139.99 at Mango At a fraction of the price of a real leather coat, this faux-fur trim number is hard to beat.

Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf £229.99 at Mango Scarf coats have been a huge trend the past few winters now, so now's the time to invest. The scarf is detachable too to give you more versatility.

Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués £119.99 at Mango This fur-effect coat is one of Mango's bestsellers and now comes in black too. Get it now or regret it later.

Leopard Fur-Effect Coat £119.99 at Mango Another huge outerwear trend for Autumn/Winter 2024 is shaggy coats, and this leopard print style is a great way to embrace it.

Belted Manteco Wool Coat £169.99 at Mango There's no avoiding burgundy this season, and this coat will look great layered over a red wool suit.

Wool-Blend Micro-Houndstooth Coat £199.99 at Mango Sometimes you can't beat a classic houndstooth coat.

Maxi Lapel Manteco Wool Coat £169.99 at Mango When it comes to capsule wardrobes, every woman should own a timeless black belted coat.

Shearling-Lined Coat £139.99 at Mango If you're backing the boho movement this Winter, then this coat is for you.

Lapels wool coat £109.99 at Mango When it comes to timeless coats, a grey wool lapelled style is right up there.

Woollen Coat With Belt £199.99 at Mango This coat looks like it's come straight off the runway, despite its affordable price tag.

Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf £89.99 at Mango The scarf on this short coat is also detachable, so you don't have to worry about getting bored of the trend.