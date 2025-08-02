I’m a Workout-Obsessed Health Editor – and On Is One of My Go-To Brands. 5 Activewear Items I Can't Stop Wearing RN

If you're someone who works out regularly and is on the hunt for kit that looks stylish and effortlessly supports you through your sessions, too, let me introduce you to On.

Not that the athleisurewear giant needs much introduction - the brand has dominated the fit kit sphere in the last few years, with certain designs (we're looking at you, On Cloudmonster trainers) gaining a cult-like following.

Requested edit: Founded in 2010 by former Swiss Ironman champion Olivier Bernhard, together with David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, On has become something of a sports megabrand. Worn by celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, and Bella Hadid, their ad campaigns with tennis legend Roger Federer have only cemented them as an innovative, forward-thinking athleisurewear brand that's not afraid to shake things up.

Far from only designing fashionable and functional running kit - their original USP and focus - On has a whole host of sports bras, workout tops, training shorts, and more, specifically designed to make you feel your best through yoga flows, Pilates sessions, or gym workouts.

I've been wearing On kit for around ten years now, ever since I first started my career as a health journalist. And trust me, I've tested plenty of kit in my time - I'd guess thousands of items of fit kit from hundreds of different brands. On's designs are always of seriously impressive quality, sweat-wicking well and feeling like a second skin. So, if you're keen to invest in kit that's butter-soft, lasts the long run, and supports you through any and every session, then you're in the right place.

Below, I've shared five items I've currently been loving from the brand, from sophisticated yoga onesies and elegant Pilates shrugs, to sports bras and shoes designed specifically with strength training in mind. Think of it as a head-to-toe look for anyone who starts or ends their days at the gym, yoga or Pilates studio.

Not sure what to wear to the gym? Enter, the best workout outfits from ON

On Studio Knit Bodysuit 7/8 Today's Best Deals £150 at On

Sleek, stylish and next-level supportive, this one-piece is the ultimate busy girl workout item. I love wearing it for low impact sessions, like Pilates or Barre, or throwing on for brunch. My favourite design element is the racerback design, which means the style is actually supportive enough to wear sans bra, plus the butter-soft, bonded neckline and armholes which guarantee the material will never chafe or leave you sore post-session.

On Studio Open Back Crop Today's Best Deals £45 at On

Crop tops are having something of a moment this season, and we're all in for the longer form support they offer. As with all of On's designs, this top is uber soft, and sweat-wicking, with a stylish open back detail which also helps to ventilate you for sweatier sessions. Fan of distraction-free training that empowers you to feel, and perform at, your best? Then you'll love the Studio Open Back Crop Top.

On Studio Bolero Today's Best Deals £55 at On

Another trending item of fit kit that Team MC UK can't get enough of RN? Pilates shrugs, a simple yet stylish way to add a layer to your gym fit. This design from On is one of the very best: super cosy and chic, it feels luxurious while also moisture-wicking for your sweat sessions. My favourite design detail is the thumbholes, ideal for ensuring a snug fit and also comforting for your post-yoga Savasana.

On Studio Tights Today's Best Deals £100 at On

Everyone needs a reliable pair of gym leggings in their workout wardrobe, and I wear my On Studio Tights on repeat for pretty much every workout. They're the perfect high-rise fit, enabling you to move freely and with confidence, knowing that they won't roll down or crinkle upwards. There's no front seam, so you're guaranteed all-day comfort, and handy pockets for your phone, keys, and cards, to boot.

On Cloudpulse Today's Best Deals £140 at On

Last but by no means least, if you're on the hunt for a stylish, sturdy and reliable gym shoe that'll support you through your sessions, enter: On's Cloudpulse trainer. While this shoe was designed specifically with HIIT and circuit training in mind, it's a pretty great all-rounder, offering impressive energy return and stability. I love the colourways - pastel purple and butter yellow (the trending colour of the season, FYI) - and how seamlessly the shoe can be worn for day-to-day, too.

Marie Claire created this content in partnership with On. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of the brand.