Erdem presents a poetic and artistic Autumn/Winter 2025 collection

When it comes to the London Fashion Week shows, Erdem's is one we always look forward to at Marie Claire, and this season's did not disappoint.

For Autumn/Winter 2025, Erdem has collaborated for the very first time, with Scottish artist Kaye Donachie for a collection that is poetic, current, arty yet wearable.

While the pair both studied at the RCA, they only started collaborating years later when Kaye was commissioned to paint a portrait of Erdem's late mother.

The poetic way in which Kaye painted - abstract and moody, exploring the veil between reality and imagination - was the inspiration for the collection.

Erdem's feminine silhouettes are juxtaposed against the ethereality of Kaye's artworks. Instead of one overshadowing the other, both serve to enhance one another.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaye's portraits were featured throughout the line, reproduced on bags, skirts and dresses, and then lending their cool colour palette of blues and nudes to the rest of the garments.

Moralıoğlu also took inspiration from the female silhouette - also evident in the artist's work - to create movement in the structure of his gowns. Full skirts, pronounced shoulders, flowing capes and separates which give a glimpse of bare stomach all enhanced the etherealness and femininity of the collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erdem often explores florals in his designs and this season was no exception, although with an artistic twist: a hand-stitched crochet flower here, a painted and sequined bloom there.

Yet make no mistake, despite its poetic prettiness, this Autumn/Winter 2025 collection is nothing if not wearable. We can see some of the celebrities on the front row (Lily James, Keeley Hawes and Hayley Atwell to name just a few) wearing the sequin and sheer pieces alone.

As for us? We'll settle for the voluminous skirts and leather coats, thank you very much.