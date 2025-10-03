Loewe is Making Fashion Fall in Love with Colour Again

Black has long been the clothing shade of choice for most fashion folk, but that's about to change—and it's all thanks to Loewe. The historic Spanish luxury brand presented its first collection today under the new creative directorship of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez (formerly co-founders of Proenza Schouler), and the message was clear: colour is officially cool again.

From the show invite and blown-up branding at the venue entrance, to the outfits on the front row and artworks lining the walls, the designers ensured primary brights were front and centre for their Spring/Summer 2026 debut. And naturally, the collection itself provided back-to-back bursts of colour, too—resulting in a veritable masterclass in styling colour the chic, modern way.

Colour Pop Styling

First, the classic "colour pop" approach: styling one bright piece with neutrals to tone down the overall effect. For Jack and Lazaro, this came in the form of a red jumper or yellow shirt worn over textured beige trousers, and vice versa: bold yellow or orange trousers topped with a black or white knit. Ditto a statement cobalt-blue beaded skirt topped with a minimalist stone-coloured bomber jacket, and a simple cream leather trench with orange trousers peeking out beneath. Accessories followed suit, with a yellow hat here, a red shoe there, and contrast-colour tote bags to boot.

Chic Colour Layering

The duo also gave a lesson in beautifully balanced, playful layering, with a red shirt peeking out from beneath a subtle butter-yellow knit and black shorts; a branded yellow high-neck jumper worn with a classic black blazer and brown leather skirt; and in the opening look, both pieces combined to exquisite effect under a structured black leather jacket. Proof that when done right, even the most unexpected, theoretically incompatible colour combinations can work—and an important reminder that fashion can, and should, be something to have fun with.

Single-Item Impact

Of course, Loewe is best-known for its leather, and Jack and Lazaro ensured the luxe material became a vehicle for bold colour, too. See: the structured green and red leather blazers, cobalt-blue mini dresses, distressed yellow and pale-green shifts, electric tote and new satchel-style bags offered in every shade under the sun.

As for those keen to embrace bold Loewe colour without worrying about styling? Look no further than the epic multi-coloured striped maxi dresses, and the textured, full-length yellow and orange coats, that are an outfit in themselves—and, like the rest of the collection, exude pure joy.

Front Row Outfit Inspo

And last but not least, the front row provided real-life outfit inspiration aplenty—showing how to style Loewe's colour-first collection in a multitude of uncomplicated ways.

The looks I'll be copying, stat? Yara Shahidi's bright red skirt and oversize black bomber jacket, Tracee Ellis-Ross breaking up an all-black ensemble with a multicoloured stripe tank top, Pom Klementieff in a bubblegum-pink jacket, and Milly Alcock adding a colour pop to her otherwise muted outfit with an orange knitted jumper tied around the shoulders.