Just when we thought the creative director musical chairs had come to an end—after an almost overwhelming number of designer debuts across the most recent Fashion Weeks—there’s yet another to add to the list: Maria Grazia Chiuri is heading to Fendi as Chief Creative Officer.

Now, avid fashion fans may remember this isn’t the designer’s first time at the Italian luxury label. Chiuri worked on the creation of the now-iconic first Fendi Baguette bag during her time as an accessories designer between 1989 and 1999—her first role within the world of luxury fashion houses.

Fendi Spring/Summer 1992 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

After that, she moved to Valentino before becoming Dior’s first-ever female lead designer, where she stayed for nine years, leaving only in May of this year. So, Chiuri’s design résumé is certainly an impressive one.

Speaking on today’s announcement, she said: “I return to Fendi with honour and joy, having had the privilege of beginning my career under the guidance of the House’s founders, the five sisters.” The women—Paola, Anna, Franca, Carla, and Alda Fendi—are known to be behind Fendi’s growth into the globally recognised brand it is today.

“Fendi has always been a forge of talents and a starting point for many creatives in the industry, thanks to the extraordinary ability of these five women to foster and nurture generations of vision and skill. I am grateful to Mr Arnault for entrusting me with the task of helping to write a new chapter in the history of this extraordinary women-founded company,” continues Chiuri.

Valentino, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Giancarlo Giammetti at Haute Couture Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 19 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Mr Arnault echoed this excitement, sharing: “Maria Grazia Chiuri is one of the greatest creative talents in fashion today, and I am delighted that she has chosen to return to Fendi to continue expressing her creativity within the LVMH group, after sharing her bold vision of fashion.”

So, it seems we have a fashion house full-circle moment—and we can’t wait to see Chiuri bring her modern, feminist edge to Fendi’s Autumn/Winter 2026 show in Milan next February.