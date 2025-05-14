The One: Ferragamo’s Soft Bag Revives an Archival Classic

The White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan wore hers - in pink - as a pouch at the Spring/Summer 2025 Ferragamo show; while the German model Maya held hers, in black, by its base with the handles still on show. Let’s call it almost clutch-style. The influencer Nara Smith did hold hers by its double handles.

On the runway, it was teamed with twisted and draped looks, a modern take on a Grecian gown here and a balletic ensemble there - the whole collection had been inspired by dance, according to the brand’s creative director Maximillion Davis, who joined Salvatore Ferragamo in 2022.

The bag in question? It was the storied Italian brand’s new Soft-bag, which takes direct inspiration from an archival style.

(Image credit: Future/ Turi Lovik Kirknes)

Notably, Ferragamo is a brand known for its accessories, though shoes perhaps spring to mind more than bags, given that when it was founded in 1927 in Naples by Ferragamo himself, the idea was to create and produce ladies footwear. Which it has successfully done for many years.

But the Soft-bag has many seductive qualities. Not least because it’s the sort of bag you can give a hug and a squeeze, which makes it rather like a constant companion. A prerequisite, really, for a classic or go-to bag.

(Image credit: Future/ Turi Lovik Kirknes)

Key to the design of the Soft-bag is the volume, as well as shape and softness (see point above). It is rounded and has pleated sides, which makes it flexible and versatile, the pleats contributing to its slightly squishy-ness (but not too much, this is still quite a serious sort of bag).

A metal piercing detail threads through the bag like a giant needle and features two hooks on the end. This neat trick brings rigidity as well as decoration.

There are also options when it comes to the way you wear it, with a shoulder strap, as well as double handles that can be folded inside - for when you want it as a pouch for out and about in the evening. But then pop them back out again for a work meeting.

(Image credit: Future/ Turi Lovik Kirknes)

Made from semi-glossy nappa leather and suede, it is available in three sizes and comes in the colours black, concrete, natural, pink and brick.

The smaller options would work for springtime events, as would wearing it pouch-style to give a daintier feel. Meanwhile, the larger version feels summery and it begs to be taken on a trip with space inside for souvenirs, great beach reading and sunglasses. The duality of the design also makes it the perfect travel bag - two for one.

Shop the Ferragamo Soft bag:

.