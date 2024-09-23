Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2025 show blends childhood nostalgia with Milanese power-dressing

“As a kid, there is the adventure of the every day – there’s a feeling that anything could happen, no matter how fantastical and we are not so bound by regular expectations and conventions. The door is open to the possibility of strange realities and wonder, impossible scenarios that banish disillusion. This is about the power of sincerity over strategy.” says Bottega Veneta's creative director, Matthieu Blazy.

Introducing the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection this past weekend, Blazy managed to achieve something we'd never thought we'd see: Jacob Elordi sitting in a bunny leather bean bag chair with a blonde Kendall Jenner sitting not too far in a horse iteration of the same leather bean bag.

As whimsical as that statement reads, it was totally sensical, given the theme of the runway show. Focusing on the joys and comforts of exploring fashion as a child, Blazy proposed an exciting collection that explored a new kind of power dressing - one that explores sincerity and playfulness and embraces the chic awkwardness of characters discovering who they are through clothing and accessories.

Exploring everyday situations and motifs from children playing with oversized grown-up clothing, parents carrying their children's backpacks, and a chic Milanese woman in the supermarket blending seamlessly with creased fabrics and joyful hues. Blazy continues experimenting with leather with paillette dresses and shaggy hats while incorporating classic sartorial fabrics like wool and heavy cotton.

Accessories are approached once more with feeling. Giving love to the disposable, grocery bags are given a chic twist with a pink makeover, making them totally covetable handbags. The classic Andiamo bag also features a top-handle iteration featuring an extra layer of leather inside, alluding to a smile.

Animal motifs continue to appear, perfectly matching the guests' bean bag chairs. Small frog broaches roam freely throughout the clothes and jewellery, and bunnies boldly mark some of the collection's colours, ranging from white to pink and black.

“Can we find power in sweetness? Can the charm of the intrepid collide with rigorous precision? Would it make a new movement? What would the kid in you want? I wanted to feel the primal pull of fashion once more, a coming-of-age fascination that encompasses the joy of looking, discovering and dressing: the power of wow!," says Blazy