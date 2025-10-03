Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Leila Kashanipour On The Power of Accessorising

The Power of Accessorising: How Leila Kashanipour Transforms Every Outfit - YouTube Watch On

Leila Kashanipour is a jewellery designer and content creator. We first met over 15 years ago, when she was launching her own jewellery line, LeiVanKash. Today, she consults for jewellery brands and creates small, one-off capsule collections, leveraging her growing community of followers to drive sales. When she isn’t designing, she’s hosting events for brands like Chanel and Harvey Nichols, bringing her vibrant community of women together to celebrate new brand launches. While the word influencer is rarely used anymore, it still conveys the agency that women like Leila possess. After all, they can see what their followers are buying in real time—and, most importantly, they can drive sales.

Leila’s love of accessories has always been apparent. Whether she’s styling a casual everyday look or dressing up for an event, she effortlessly combines bohemian influences (she is of Iranian heritage) with colour, embellishment, and rich textures like suede and leather—all finished with her signature polish.

Even when styling the simplest of pieces, such as a black dress, Leila always adds her own spin—perhaps a belt, jewellery, a hat, or a pair of embellished sandals. She doesn’t follow trends; instead, she creates looks she loves, using pieces in her wardrobe that bring her joy.

By day, she’s often seen in a pair of Mother jeans, a tailored jacket, and an Hermès scarf. Her go-to brands include Liberowe, Saint Laurent, and Veronica Beard, and she has a keen eye for spotting great high street finds too—picking up pieces from Zara and Sézane. What sets her apart from other content creators is her love of jewellery—layering fine pieces with strands of beads collected on her travels. By night, Leila might wear a dress styled with a turban and statement earrings, or a beautifully tailored suit paired with her favourite heels and a standout bag.

Her audience appreciates her eye for detail, and her passion for design means they trust her to only share items she would genuinely buy herself. Everything Leila wears is carefully considered, and when making any big purchases, she always sleeps on it—making sure it’s something she truly loves.

In this episode of Anatomy of a Wardrobe, I met Leila at the Charlotte Street Hotel, where she talked me through her wardrobe, how she builds her outfits, the pieces she can’t leave the house without, and her top tips for dressing this autumn.

Shop Leila's Wardrobe:

