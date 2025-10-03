Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Leila Kashanipour On The Power of Accessorising
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Leila's wardrobe
Leila Kashanipour is a jewellery designer and content creator. We first met over 15 years ago, when she was launching her own jewellery line, LeiVanKash. Today, she consults for jewellery brands and creates small, one-off capsule collections, leveraging her growing community of followers to drive sales. When she isn’t designing, she’s hosting events for brands like Chanel and Harvey Nichols, bringing her vibrant community of women together to celebrate new brand launches. While the word influencer is rarely used anymore, it still conveys the agency that women like Leila possess. After all, they can see what their followers are buying in real time—and, most importantly, they can drive sales.
Leila’s love of accessories has always been apparent. Whether she’s styling a casual everyday look or dressing up for an event, she effortlessly combines bohemian influences (she is of Iranian heritage) with colour, embellishment, and rich textures like suede and leather—all finished with her signature polish.
Even when styling the simplest of pieces, such as a black dress, Leila always adds her own spin—perhaps a belt, jewellery, a hat, or a pair of embellished sandals. She doesn’t follow trends; instead, she creates looks she loves, using pieces in her wardrobe that bring her joy.
By day, she’s often seen in a pair of Mother jeans, a tailored jacket, and an Hermès scarf. Her go-to brands include Liberowe, Saint Laurent, and Veronica Beard, and she has a keen eye for spotting great high street finds too—picking up pieces from Zara and Sézane. What sets her apart from other content creators is her love of jewellery—layering fine pieces with strands of beads collected on her travels. By night, Leila might wear a dress styled with a turban and statement earrings, or a beautifully tailored suit paired with her favourite heels and a standout bag.
Her audience appreciates her eye for detail, and her passion for design means they trust her to only share items she would genuinely buy herself. Everything Leila wears is carefully considered, and when making any big purchases, she always sleeps on it—making sure it’s something she truly loves.
In this episode of Anatomy of a Wardrobe, I met Leila at the Charlotte Street Hotel, where she talked me through her wardrobe, how she builds her outfits, the pieces she can’t leave the house without, and her top tips for dressing this autumn.
Shop Leila's Wardrobe:
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in March 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new luxury fashion repositioning and content strategy. She styles main fashion shoots, interviews leading women in fashion for the Women Who Win franchise, and commissions top industry creatives. Lily has a unique ability to filter through the noise and lead the conversation. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability - all core Marie Claire UK values - and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.