Hot off the back of their most recent designer collaboration with contemporary fashion house A.W.A.K.E. MODE, John Lewis has done it again, this time, joining forces with none other than Rejino Pyo on a much-anticipated autumn/winter collection launching on the 9th of October.

A designer who, since graduating from London’s Central Saint Martins in 2011, has dressed the likes of Meghan Markle, Scarlett Johansen and Haim, Pyo has become known in the industry for her timeless designs with a playful, trend-led twist. Although we await more details about the 35-piece collection, it certainly promises to bring her chic, sophisticated styles to the masses, alongside John Lewis’ enduring commitment to quality and affordability.

"I am so thrilled to announce my new collaboration with John Lewis, which celebrates individuality and timeless elegance. We have designed the collection for women who value thoughtful design and everyday versatility, each piece feels modern yet practical for real life," says Pyo.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

While, of course, it’s for our wardrobes' sake that we’re most excited to get our hands on the John Lewis X Rejino Pyo drop, this isn’t the only reason. Since debuting at London Fashion Week in 2018, the South Korean designer has had fashion insiders and celebrities alike striving to sit front row for her standout runway shows.

In 2023, however, Pyo made the unexpected decision to step away from the event, choosing instead to showcase her collections through intimate events, the brand’s social media channels and at their flagship London store. John Lewis X Rejino Pyo feels like the coming together of both these ideals — a chance to immerse ourselves in the world of Rejino Pyo once again, while also being part of something exclusive and unique.

With the full collection set to drop online and in John Lewis stores this autumn, we’ve got a few more months to wait until we can finally get our hands on it. Until then, rest assured, we’ll be watching closely to lap up every bit of information we can.