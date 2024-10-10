These are the most exciting fashion collaborations to shop for autumn/winter 2024

With a new season comes quite a selection of exciting launches, fashion news, and thrilling collaborations. And if one thing's for sure, it's that 2024 has had its fair share of iconic collaborations that have definitely shaken both the luxury space and the high street.

From Mulberry x Rejina Pyo to Gap x DÔEN, we anxiously await all that autumn/winter 2024 has in store. Below, we have rounded up some of the most exciting collaborations that prove to be vital scrolling material if you're looking to bag (or rent) an exclusive H&M x Rotate piece or are looking at the perfect accessory for the upcoming party season.

H&M x Rotate

(Image credit: H&M)

Returning for their second capsule, H&M and Rotate have launched a 15-piece collection across ready-to-wear and accessories. The collection features strong 1980s influences, such as puffy sleeves, bold shoulders, and vibrant prints and colours, perfect for those planning for party dressing season.

If you're not looking to invest but would love to experience the collection IRL, some of the pieces are also available to rent from stores across Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

The collection is available on October 10th at 10:00 AM.

Reiss x Les 100 Ciels

(Image credit: Reiss)

Showcasing exquisite materials including wool, silk, and cashmere, this season, Reiss has collaborated with French label focusing on ethically sourced craftsmanship. The collection includes expertly crafted knitwear designed to integrate seamlessly into the existing Reiss wardrobe. Sourcing materials from New Zealand, the brand's infamous Rare Noble Wool takes centre stage alongside Merino and silk.

The collection spans across women's and menswear and is available to shop now.

Georgia Medley x Marina Raphael

(Image credit: Marina Raphael)

Conceptualised after a long friendship and professional partnership, luxury handbag brand Marina Raphael has partnered with acclaimed stylist and Fashion Editor Georgia Medley to introduce the Georgia bag.

The Georgia, in the brand's signature silhouette with plexiglass handles and soft curves, has strong design elements that celebrate female duality and dichotomy. The collection consists of six pieces and three large bags with mini variations, and it is available to shop now.

Cult Gaia x GAP

(Image credit: GAP)

This season, Gap has released a range of pieces with Cult Gaia, reimagining its iconic denim. The pieces feature the brand's classic, modern, sculptural influence, celebrating the strength of women and their original style.

The collection is now live in the US and slowly making its way over to the UK, with an exclusive release via Zalando on the 1st of November.

Diesel x Savage x Fenty

(Image credit: Diesel x Savage x Fenty)

Spanning across lingerie, men’s and women’s underwear and sleepwear, Diesel has collaborated with Savage X Fenty to create bold, creative, and sexy designs inspired by Rihanna's iconic approach to fashion.

Items include fishnets, bustiers, string bikinis, thigh-high stockings, and plenty of embellished garments co-branded with the collection's notable logo. The collection is now available to shop at Diesel Worldwide select stores and online.