All the must-see looks from the 2025 Oscar's red carpet

The 97th annual Academy Awards are underway this evening, and we're here to report on all of the best Oscars 2025 fashion and beauty looks ahead of the big ceremony.

Quickly filling up with this year's nominees ready to snap up a highly acclaimed luxurious goody bag worth $170K . We're exceptionally excited to see who will make it into our comprehensive list of best Oscar dresses of all time.

Stay on the lookout as we continue to update the best looks of the night as we gear to find out who will take the big wins this evening.