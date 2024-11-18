All of the must-see looks straight from the Governors Awards 2024 red carpet

From J-Law to Zoe Saldaña, you won't want to miss these

Governors Awards 2024 red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
By
published
in News

Although awards season is still a few months away, Hollywood's A-list have had quite a busy couple of weeks showcasing some pretty spectacular looks—and just in time to provide some party dressing inspiration.

From the LACMA Art + Film gala to the CFDA Awards, celebrities have been key purveyors of go-to hues we're looking at for Autumn/Winter 2024, ranging from chocolate brown to classic onyx, as well as cuts and accessories (elegant capes, we're looking at you).

This weekend was no different, with the annual Governors Awards 2024 red carpet taking place. Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to celebrate notable industry achievements, it draws in a very specific crowd, and generates a lot of speculation for the upcoming Academy Awards. So, it is no surprise that it comes with much excitement.

This year's honourees included director Richard Curtis, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who accepted the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Alongside them were plenty of other A-listers, creating notorious Hollywood buzz both in the Oscar nomination department and on the fashion side with the event's glamorous red carpet.

Welcoming a newly announced pregnant Jennifer Lawrence in a sleek Bottega Veneta gown alongside a dazzling Lupita Nyong'o wearing an elevated take on the classic little black dress by Chanel. Additionally, Angelina Jolie made a heartwarming appearance alongside her son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Jolie opted for a vintage gown sourced by herself from The Kit Vintage in Los Angeles, whilst her son opted for a crisp tuxedo. This season's looks are nothing short of Oscar-worthy.

Scroll below for some must-see red carpet looks at the Governors Awards 2024.

The best looks from the Governors Awards 2024 Red Carpet:

Jennifer Lawrence in Bottega Veneta

Jennifer Lawrence at the Governors Awards 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel SS23 Couture and De Beers Jewellery

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan in custom Louis Vuitton

saoirse ronan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Valentino

Elle Fanning at the Governors Awards 2024 Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tilda Swinton in Standing Ground

Tilda Swinton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knox Jolie Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a vintage gown sourced from The Kit Vintage

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Celine

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison in Prada

Mikey Madison

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton

Jurnee Smollett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Rose Depp in Chanel FW18

Lily Rose Depp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maika Monroe in Stella McCartney

Maika Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Givenchy and Aquazzura shoes

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab SS24

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest