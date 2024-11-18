All of the must-see looks straight from the Governors Awards 2024 red carpet

Although awards season is still a few months away, Hollywood's A-list have had quite a busy couple of weeks showcasing some pretty spectacular looks—and just in time to provide some party dressing inspiration.

From the LACMA Art + Film gala to the CFDA Awards, celebrities have been key purveyors of go-to hues we're looking at for Autumn/Winter 2024, ranging from chocolate brown to classic onyx, as well as cuts and accessories (elegant capes, we're looking at you).

This weekend was no different, with the annual Governors Awards 2024 red carpet taking place. Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to celebrate notable industry achievements, it draws in a very specific crowd, and generates a lot of speculation for the upcoming Academy Awards. So, it is no surprise that it comes with much excitement.

This year's honourees included director Richard Curtis, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who accepted the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Alongside them were plenty of other A-listers, creating notorious Hollywood buzz both in the Oscar nomination department and on the fashion side with the event's glamorous red carpet.

Welcoming a newly announced pregnant Jennifer Lawrence in a sleek Bottega Veneta gown alongside a dazzling Lupita Nyong'o wearing an elevated take on the classic little black dress by Chanel. Additionally, Angelina Jolie made a heartwarming appearance alongside her son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Jolie opted for a vintage gown sourced by herself from The Kit Vintage in Los Angeles, whilst her son opted for a crisp tuxedo. This season's looks are nothing short of Oscar-worthy.

Scroll below for some must-see red carpet looks at the Governors Awards 2024.

The best looks from the Governors Awards 2024 Red Carpet:

Jennifer Lawrence in Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel SS23 Couture and De Beers Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan in custom Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tilda Swinton in Standing Ground

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knox Jolie Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a vintage gown sourced from The Kit Vintage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Celine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison in Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Rose Depp in Chanel FW18

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maika Monroe in Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Givenchy and Aquazzura shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab SS24

(Image credit: Getty Images)