ESSEN Founder Marre Muijs Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

In fashion, trends are ever-changing and increasingly fast-moving—and while they can undoubtedly bring a touch of fun to everyday dressing, they rarely make for foundational wardrobe pieces that will stand the test of time. This is precisely the premise behind ESSEN, the cult Australian footwear and accessories brand that's all about "the essence of less".

Founded by Dutch-born, Melbourne-based Marre Muijs in 2016, ESSEN has cut through the fashion noise with its timeless, understated designs that put quality and wearability first. Steering well clear of the "more, more, more" mentality that dominates elsewhere, the brand is best-known for its essentials-only edit of shoe silhouettes, all hand-made to order by expert artisans in Europe and only occasionally refreshed in new seasonal fabrications. Each ESSEN piece is designed to seamlessly slot into the modern woman's wardrobe, bring a sense of ease to her everyday, and be worn, loved and lived-in for years to come.

Here, founder and creative director Marre Muijs lifts the lid on the stylish world of ESSEN, and shares what life looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from morning rituals and creative inspiration to the lessons she’s learned along the way.

(Image credit: Courtesy ESSEN)

I can't start my morning without... A morning cuddle with my son, Max, a strong oat flat white, and a minute in the morning sun (when it appears). Those small pockets of calm set the tone for the day.

The process of getting dressed depends on the rhythm of the day... And how quickly I need to move from one thing to the next. I like pieces that work hard without asking anything of me: strong tailoring, clean lines, nothing overly precious. I’ve always dressed with a sense of versatility rather than chasing newness. I usually start with one anchor and build from there. If it can carry me from studio fittings to dinner, it’s the right choice.

My office essentials are... Pens, a measuring tape, coffee and a good playlist, which can be anything from Olivia Dean to techno.

My post-work rituals? Once dinner is done and Max is asleep, I check in with our workshops in Italy as they start their morning. Because of the time difference, I often end up working late, so I always close the night with a book to unwind. Right now, it’s 'Song of Solomon' by Toni Morrison.

(Image credit: Courtesy ESSEN)

ESSEN was built on three principles... Conscious design, considered consumption, and ethical production. Those values still guide how every style begins.

I find design inspiration from... A gap I see in real life—a shoe I can’t find, a function that isn’t being met. I don’t design for seasons or trends; instead, I design when something feels genuinely useful or relevant. We always begin with black; it strips everything back to form and proportion. If the style resonates, we introduce new tones or expand production—we work exclusively in small batches or on-demand to reduce waste. The goal has always been to create pieces that become part of someone’s daily rhythm, not something worn once and forgotten. That’s the kind of longevity that inspires me.

Before ESSEN, I spent years working across different parts of the fashion and creative industries... And it became clear where the industry was missing the mark. So much of what was being made felt out of step with the kind of thoughtful, enduring design I wanted to see. That gap became the motivation to create ESSEN: a permanent collection of modern, no-compromise staples that support everyday life.

(Image credit: Courtesy ESSEN)

I’ve always believed an outfit can give you strength quietly, simply by feeling right. Shoes, especially, set the tone for how you move through the day, so they need to be comfortable, versatile and enduring. ESSEN pieces are hardworking classics: beautiful, comfortable and thoughtfully made. My hope is that when a woman wears them, she feels grounded and goes into her day with confidence.

The best thing about my job is... Working with other creatives and incredibly skilled craftspeople. That's something I never take for granted. I also love solving real wardrobe problems, especially when we can create bespoke pairs for women who don’t fit standard sizes. Good design should always be inclusive. And on a bigger level, I’m energised by the challenge of improving outdated systems in our industry. Trying to do things differently isn’t always the easy route, but it feels meaningful.

(Image credit: Courtesy ESSEN)

There have been so many meaningful, memorable moments so far... I still vividly remember seeing someone wearing ESSEN on the street in London for the first time. Seeing the brand featured in print for the first time was another pinch-me experience. Launching our collaboration with Whistles at the River Café in London was a real milestone, too—an iconic brand, an iconic venue, and a room full of incredible women who have supported ESSEN over the years. And launching our partnership with Renoon, bringing digital product passports and full supply chain traceability to our customers, felt like an important step forward. If a small brand like ours can do it, larger brands have no excuse.

The most important lesson I've learned is... That you need to solve something meaningful. Building a brand is demanding, unpredictable and rarely linear, so you have to genuinely love what you’re doing. I’ve learned that curiosity, resilience and integrity matter more than anything. You can’t control what arrives at your doorstep, but you can control your response. And so much of business, especially small business, is about navigating change with a steady hand.

(Image credit: Courtesy ESSEN)

How has the business evolved over the years? ESSEN started in my London bedroom, and now we’re based in Melbourne with a slowly growing team. That shift has shaped how we operate, how we connect with customers and how we root the brand in community. We’ve spent a lot of time educating customers about pre-order and small-batch production, helping them understand why choosing fewer, better pieces matters. Behind the scenes, navigating international logistics, tariffs and shipping has been a steep but important education. It has allowed us to grow thoughtfully while protecting the quality the brand stands for.

Currently, I'm working on... A few new designs, including a driver shoe, a work bag, and a new earring that I’m particularly excited about. All are in different stages of prototyping, and I hope to introduce them in the coming months. I’m always exploring new ideas, but I only move forward when something feels genuinely useful.

There are lots of exciting things on the horizon for ESSEN in 2026... We’re opening our first ESSEN studio in Melbourne, which feels like a slow, intentional milestone. I designed and implemented the entire fit-out myself, which has sparked a new curiosity in interiors and homeware. It feels like a natural extension of our ethos: thoughtful design that supports the way we live. I believe in moving with intention, but I’m also ambitious about where ESSEN can go. I’m hopeful about finding the balance between those two forces and continuing to build something that creates real impact for people and the planet.

essenthelabel.com