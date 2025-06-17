I tend to stick to overwhelmingly understated summer outfit formulas to avoid any discomfort-related meltdowns, which means I have come to rely on one accessory to make my monochrome looks feel distinctive: sunglasses.

Statement frames are the one thing I don't think I will ever believe I have enough of. In my book, each outfit is deserving of a different glasses silhouette. But that doesn't mean I'll invest in just any—I'm extremely picky with the pairs I go for, needing them to be simultaneously singular, modern, but also something that will stand the test of time.

After several hours searching for my pick of the season, I've landed on one fashion house that has perfected the above brief, and it's none other than Vivienne Westwood. Taking inspiration from the classic silhouettes of the 50s and 60s, each piece captures the label's signature elevated feel with experimental accents.

Our expert fashion team have already tracked down a range of the best sunglasses for summer 2025, including some statement VW frames, but the whole collection is deserving of some serious attention.

Vivienne Westwood's Summer 2025 Sun Collection references vintage styles, refreshed with pearls, metal work detailing, and embellished frames that take each silhouette far beyond the basics. The 'Sunday' is printed with a Baroque painting by Francois Boucher, whilst the 'Soo' style nods to the iconic Westwood ‘Horns’ headwear, embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Understated silhouettes like the 'Costello' and 'Prince Charming' leave room for bold styling, whilst the 'Tina' balances everyday and elevated, effortlessly cementing each piece in the collection as my best investment of the season.

But it's not all about looks; these frames feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and they're sustainably crafted. Acetate frames and temple tips are hand-made using an innovative Eastman material called Acetate Renew, made from 60% bio-based content and 40% certified recycled content.

With 29 designs and countless styling possibilities, these are the pieces at the top of my wishlist. Or for even more inspiration, you can browse the full collection here.