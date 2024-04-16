Hunter Schafer just weighed in on the 'Euphoria' season 3 delay

Hunter Schafer has addressed the Euphoria season 3 delay.

"I just really miss everybody," the actress said during the GQ Global Creativity Awards last week, speaking to Variety.

"Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now. Everyone’s kind of blown up, and so with that comes people travelling a lot. Whatever happens, I’m just excited to get back together once it’s time and catch up and hang out."

Last month, it emerged that HBO was delaying production on the hit TV show's third season, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter that part of the delay was due to the creator and the network disagreeing on where to set the series now that the characters have left high school. It sounds like the show's producers are thinking of doing a time jump in the plot, rather than starting where they left off.

Plus, like Hunter pointed out, pretty much everyone on the show is now a hugely in-demand actor, making it more challenging to align everybody's schedules for filming the series.

Zendaya (Rue) is the star of the Dune series plus the upcoming movie Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino and costarring Josh O'Connor.

Jacob Elordi (Nate) has seen his career skyrocket among projects like Saltburn and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, in which he plays Elvis Presley.

Sydney Sweeney has gone on to star in the likes of The White Lotus, Anyone But You and Madame Web, not to mention host Saturday Night Live.

Additionally, Angus Cloud, who played Fez in the series, tragically passed away last summer at just 25 years old.

It's unclear when — or if — production will resume on Euphoria. Still, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety in March: "HBO and Sam Levinson [the show's creator] remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

As for Hunter, if there's a time jump, she just hopes her character Jules has had a little respite. "The past two seasons have been pretty rough on Jules," she said. "So I just hope she’s gotten to chill out and be a regular teenage girl."

