Euphoria season 3 is finally landing on screens this weekend - and it’s going to look very different to the neon-lit high-school chaos of seasons one and two. Season 3, which is set to air on Sunday 12th April 2026, is shifting away from teenage rebellion and heading towards pure pandemonium. It looks darker, grittier and generally more grown-up than previous seasons, and while returning cast members include Zendaya as Rue, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Hunter Schafer as Jules, and Jacob Elordi as Nate, not all of the show's stars are coming back for what is rumoured to be the final season. There are going to be some surprise appearances along the way, though, including Rosalía taking on a guest role and cameos from the likes of YouTuber Trisha Paytas and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch.

So, before the show returns this coming weekend, here are all the ways Euphoria season 3 will be completely different this time - and why the trailer has left us donning our fan theory hats and asking a whole lot of questions…

The Biggest Changes to Euphoria

There's going to be a huge five-year time jump

The most obvious difference in Euphoria season 3 is that the characters are not in high school anymore. In terms of a specific timeline, we’re catching up with them five years after they've graduated - and a lot that can happen in that amount of time. Especially when you consider the twists and turns that unfolded between the first two seasons, which were set just weeks apart. Some fans have stated that they're looking at the new series as a ‘spin-off’ rather than a continuation of the first two seasons.

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They're now out in the real world - with some very unexpected careers

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Unlike the first two seasons, there will be several different environments and plot points to follow in season 3. Maddy will be over in Hollywood working as a casting agent, while Cassie is exploring life as an adult content creator with Nate playing dutiful husband after taking over his Dad’s business. Meanwhile, Jules is at art school (but is also experimenting as a sugar baby) and Lexi is working as an events assistant.

One fan on TikTok explained that Cassie’s work in adult content creation is the perfect character development for her, suggesting: "Cassie’s arc is taking us to the fact that she becomes an Only Fans model and is basically a trophy wife. I feel like the first series set it up to be that she has daddy issues. She has fallen in love with every guy she’s dated. She’s a lover girl."

The show has an even bigger budget for season 3

The trailer for Euphoria season 3 certainly gets your heart pumping - there’s fire, there are explosions, we see men with guns, big parties, and Rue does a lot of running from people who are clearly after her. Fans of the show made their feelings known in the comments of the social posts from HBO, likening it to Breaking Bad and Grand Theft Auto. Some feel it looks like a 'completely different show entirely' - and it looks like creator Sam Levinson is definitely embracing a 'go big or go home' mentality.

Rue's redemption arc

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As viewers, we've watched a young Rue struggle with addiction while grappling with anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder. But could season 3 be when fans see her redemption arc? Levinson previously revealed that Rue’s season 3 storyline would see her attempting to embrace sobriety - but that the odds may be stacked against her. In an interview with Elle, he described the upcoming season as a 'film noir' and suggested that Rue would 'explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world'.

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A popular online fan theory is that someone will die from a drug-related issue, and Rue will take vengeance. In the trailer, she's faced with past debts to gangster Laurie - so it looks like there are two ways to go: either Rue finds her path to recovery, or she'll fall into another spiral.

Cassie and Nate’s toxic suburban prison

One interesting theory and trailer 'easter egg' is Cassie and Nate’s wedding as the focal point for the group’s reunion. We see some characters have stayed in contact (like Rue and Maddy), but having them all together would only happen at a big, chaotic event like, say, a Euphoria wedding. Show writers teased that the wedding is 'unforgettable' so we’re imagining Lexi (who made it her mission in season two to bring down Nate) is going to make it messy. One Reddit user wrote: "Something is definitely going down at the wedding reception, I think Nate will be keeping some kind of secret from her which she finds out during the reception."

Fans are also speculating that the wedding is less happily-ever-after, and more toxic-suburban-prison. In the trailer, Nate is disgusted by Cassie's career and hints to marriage strains. Oh dear.

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Euphoria season 3 will be released on Max (formerly HBO Max), Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Sunday 12th April 2026 at 9 pm ET/2am GMT.