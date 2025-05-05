The White Lotus season three officially ended last month, with the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand and the A-list cast (from Michelle Monaghan to Aimee Lou Wood) still making headlines.

However, with another instalment of the Mike White series officially green-lit, it is the upcoming fourth season that has been getting the world talking.

This has particularly surrounded casting, with experts predicting that show creators could bring back a former White Lotus star.

Jon Gries (Greg Hunt), Charlotte LeBon (Chloe), and Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey) would be the most likely, in order to continue the storyline from season three.

However, one unexpected White Lotus star has revealed that she has already been in talks with Mike White over a potential comeback, and the internet is here for it.

The actress in question? Connie Britton, who starred in the show's first season as Nicole Mossbacher.

And while the 58-year-old actress is keen to reprise her role, her parenting commitments mean that she can only accept if it's filmed close to home.

"I have talked for several years to Mike White about shooting another season of that show, which I would love to do," Britton recently explained in an interview with Us Weekly. "Now I keep telling them, 'Listen, when you’re ready to do White Lotus: Aspen, let’s do it.'

"We shot that show during COVID," Britton explained of the first season. "So my son was able to go with me when we shot it. He would do COVID Zoom school starting at 5:00 a.m. from Hawaii. But that show now means you go spend six months in Thailand to shoot [a whole season].

"[So] as much as I would love to do it," she continued. "It’s a whole thing."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This development comes amid reports from betideas.com that Britton's onscreen daughter Olivia Mossbacher, played by Sydney Sweeney, is also tipped to return at some point.

"Sydney Sweeney is one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars right now," explained betideas.com spokesman Shane Orton. "And her return to The White Lotus would be a major coup for the show’s bosses.”

(Image credit: © 2021 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Details around the upcoming fourth instalment are not yet public, but according to insiders, the location of choice is likely between two countries - Egypt or Mexico.

"Right now, it's looking like the next season of The White Lotus will be shot in Egypt or Mexico," a source reportedly explained to Parade of the fourth instalment. "They want to pick somewhere they haven't shot yet, so a new continent. They want to go somewhere completely new since this season is in Asia, which is why they're between the two. The decision should be made soon."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.