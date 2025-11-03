Trigger warning - this article discusses harassment and bullying

David Harbour has allegedly been at the centre of 'harassment and bullying' allegations on the set of Stranger Things, with reports of accusations by his co-star Millie Bobby Brown. Brown, 21, and Harbour, 50, have co-starred in the science fiction series since its 2016 debut, playing protagonist Eleven [Jane Hopper] and her adoptive father, Jim Hopper, across all four seasons.

Stranger Things' highly-anticipated fifth and final season is set for release later this year, with filming taking place over the majority of 2024. However, it has recently been reported that Brown allegedly filed a formal complaint against her co-star before shooting took place.

"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," read a report by The Mail On Sunday. "There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the reports, Harbour faced an internal inquiry following the allegations made by Brown, with the outcome of the investigation not made public. It has been noted however, that the allegations did not involve sexual misconduct. The Mail On Sunday also reported that when filming for season five did later take place, Brown had a personal representative with her on set.

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Netflix have not publicly commented on the reports.

Stranger Things season five will see the entire cast return alongside Brown and Harbour, featuring: Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Maya Hawke.

The final instalment will be released on Netflix in three parts. The first episodes will air on November 27, and the second on December 26, before the show finale on New Year's Day.

We will continue to update this story.